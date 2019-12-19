Dearborn High School mourns senior in spring break tragedy

Authorities say a carbon monoxide leak caused by a malfunctioning pool heater at a southwestern Michigan hotel killed 13-year-old boy Bryan Douglas Watts of Niles and sickened about a dozen other people Saturday, including other children and several police officers.(Photo: MattGush, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students at Dearborn High School are mourning the death of a senior who was hospitalized last week during spring break in Florida and never recovered.

Ryan Feeney, 17, was a well-liked student who played on the tennis team, Dearborn Public Schools David Mustonen told the Free Press.

Details about Ryan‘s death were not immediately available. A set up to raise money for his family said the teen was vacationing in Ft. Lauderdale and “had an accident that put him in critical condition.” His family flew to Florida to be by his side during the hospitalization, the post says.

“Ryan is a fine student who has been accepted to Michigan State University, and has received an ROTC scholarship with plans to serve our country in the U.S. Army,” the post reads.

The person who set up the page and a person believed to be a member of Ryan‘s family could not immediately be reached for comment tonight.

Mustonen said Ryan had been in a hospital in Florida since last week and died Wednesday.

He said district officials have been focused on supporting Ryan‘s family and other students at the school.

“At this point in time, the only we‘ve had with the family is trying to express our support for them, and offer any kind of assistance that we can,” he said.

A crisis team that includes social workers and psychologists was at the school Monday, the first day back from spring break.

Mustonen said because many seniors weren‘t in school this week because of testing, the team will return next week when those students are back.

