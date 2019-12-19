Decline of Niklas Kronwall a concern for Detroit Red Wings

FacebookRed Wings final grades for 2016-17 seasonPost to Facebook

A turbulent season for the Detroit Red Wings ended in disappointment, with the team missing the postseason for the first time in a quarter century. Free Press sports writer Helene St. James grades the team … Paul Sancya, AP Justin Abdelkader, C-minus: 7 goals, 14 assists, 21 points, minus-20 in 64 games. One of the few Wings who plays physical. Missed five-plus weeks midseason, and it took awhile to regain form. Production disappointed. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Andreas Athanasiou, B: 18 goals, 11 assists, 29 points, minus-seven in 64 games. Entertaining to watch when he is on because his burst of speed and soft hands can create offense out of nowhere. On flip side, noticeable difference when he is not engaged. Needs to learn how to be tougher mentally and physically. Dan Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports Danny DeKeyser, C-minus: 4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points, minus-22 in 82 games. Admittedly was not as good as needed. Capable of being better defensively and offensively. Needs to add muscle strength. Would be better as second-pairing guy than first-pairing. Little bit better down the stretch. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Jonathan Ericsson, C: 1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points, minus-2 in 51 games. Good penalty killer, decent shutdown guy, but could stand to be more assertive. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports Luke Glendening, C: 3 goals, 11 assists, 14 points, minus-10 in 74 games. Needs to be harder to play against, show more of the peskiness that made him so good his first few years. Needs to produce a little more, too. Anne-Marie Sorvin, USA TODAY Sports Mike Green, B: 14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points, minus-20 in 72 games. Delivered the production the Wings expected when they signed him, though they needed more from him on power play (10 points). Guilty of some brutal turnovers. Paul Sancya, AP Darren Helm, C-minus: 8 goals, 9 assists, 17 points, minus-6 in 50 games. Missed two months injured midseason, and took awhile to get back into form. Production disappointed. David Zalubowski, AP Jimmy Howard, A: 2.10 goals-against average, .927 save percentage in 26 games. Grabbed the No. 1 job by virtue of playing the best hockey of his career, got hurt Dec. 20 and didn’t return until March 10, when he picked up where he’d left off. Great team guy, did what he could to win games despite paltry goal support. Paul Sancya, AP Nick Jensen, B: 4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points, minus-7 in 49 games. Would seem to have earned himself a spot on next season’s team because of his skating and competitiveness. Figuring out when to jump into play without too much risk, although his safety net is his ability to get back quickly. Adds touch of production to dry back end. Codie McLachlan, Getty Images Niklas Kronwall, C-plus: 2 goals, 11 assists, 13 points, minus-7 in 57 games. Still a smart player but hobbled by bad knee that neither surgery nor rehab will fix. Missed start of season and another chunk in January. Looked better down the stretch. But how much more can he give? Paul Sancya, Associated Press Dylan Larkin, C-plus: 17 goals, 15 assists, 32 points, minus-28 in 80 games. Tough second season for the 20-year-old. Clearly missed having Henrik Zetterberg as a linemate. Gained experience centering his own line the last few weeks, and ultimately the Wings are best served with Larkin establishing himself at that position. Paul Sancya, AP Anthony Mantha, B-plus: 17 goals, 19 assists, 36 points, plus-10 in 60 games. Stands out when he applies himself because he’s 6 feet 5 and can skate. As with other young players, needs to learn it’s hard work standing out regularly at the NHL level. Good thing is he realizes he needs to push himself more. Eric Bolte, USA TODAY Sports Drew Miller, C: 5 goals, 2 assists, 7 points, minus-12 in 55 games. Was put on waivers in January, signaling the end of his tenure with the Wings. Recalled because of injuries. Winslow Townson, Associated Press Petr Mrazek, C-minus: 3.04 goals-against average, .901 save percentage in 50 games. Lost his starting job twice. Mediocre first half, finally showed signs of being in top form in February before a late slide (gave up 15 goals last four starts). Is he their goalie of the future? Wings have to decide. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports Frans Nielsen, B-plus: 17 goals, 24 assists, 41 points, minus-19 in 79 games. Does what is asked of him, works hard, holds himself accountable. Led team with 15 power-play points and two shorthanded goals. Trustworthy in all situations. Had great chemistry with Thomas Vanek. Kevin Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports Tomas Nosek, B: 1 goal, 1 point, minus-1 in 11 games. Makes himself noticed by using his big body to drive to the net and going into corners. Not afraid to take a hit to make a play. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Gustav Nyquist, B-minus: 12 goals, 36 assists, 48 points, minus-8 in 76 games. Started producing as expected in the second half (30 points), when he got to play with Zetterberg. Needs to find a way to make players around him better. No-trade clause about to kick in, so Wings need to decide if keeping. Kirthmon F. Dozier, DFP Xavier Ouellet, B-minus: 3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points, plus-2 in 66 games. Pace started to catch up with him. Proved he can be NHL defenseman. Good hockey IQ, would be nice if he could get a little quicker. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images Robbie Russo, B: 0 points, plus-2 in 19 games. A few rough spots here and there, but mostly fine. Needs to play with a good veteran. Dan Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports Riley Sheahan, D: 2 goals, 11 assists, 13 points, minus-29 in 80 games. Would you take a bet that Sheahan goes 79 games without a goal next season? Has to chip in more offense and not be on for as many goals-against. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images Ryan Sproul, C: 1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points, minus-8 in 27 games. Couldn’t find a way to get into the lineup, much less stick, until after the trade deadline, and then got hurt within a week. Got jumped by other prospects. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports Tomas Tatar, B: 25 goals, 21 assists, 46 points, minus-8 in 82 games. Had strong finish after mediocre first half. Shoulder surgery will require 4-6 months of rehab. Will be looking for somewhere in the $5-million annual range. He and Nyquist are too similar to continue have both on the team. James Guillory, USA TODAY Sports Henrik Zetterberg, A-plus: 17 goals, 51 assists, 68 points, plus-15 in 82 games. Leads way for teammates in scoring and every other respect. Turned 36 as season began, played every game. His 19:43 average ice time was first among team forwards and third among skaters. Had a goal and an assist in his 1,000th career game in last game of season. Makes his wingers better, can change a game with one shift. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Coaching staff, C: Got better performances out of players as individuals and as a group in the second half, indicating Wings are not as bad as first half showed. Integrated one inexperienced face after another as injuries hit. Assistant coach Doug Houda did a good job with a defense that lacks both a No. 1 and a No. 2 guy. Goaltending coach Jeff Salajko helped Howard turn in best season of his career. Power play improved after coach Jeff Blashill took it over in February. Need to do better holding players accountable — Sheahan should have been sat a game long before mid-January. Bruce Fedyck, USA TODAY Sports

Niklas Kronwall is encouraged that he will go into next season feeling better than he did last year, but uncertainty hangs over his future.

The veteran Detroit Red Wings defenseman is playing on a bad knee that surgery cannot fix. He put in 57 games in 2016-17, after missing the first month of the season because of rehab. He also was sidelined eight straight games in January and another three in February, but otherwise played regularly.

Kronwall turned 36 in January. He has two years left on his contract (at an annual salary cap hit of $4.75 million) and says he has more hockey left in him.

“I’d like to think there is a lot more, actually,” Kronwall said this week and take a last team picture at Joe Louis Arena. “I feel better today than I did 12 months ago, so that is something positive. Hopefully, this summer, training will be a lot different than last year.”

Where last summer saw Kronwall focus on what he could do to alleviate pain in his knee, it sounds like he will be able to work out more regularly this off-season. It certainly is not uncommon for players in their mid-30s to change their summer routines — Nicklas Lidstrom did the same thing, as has Henrik Zetterberg.

Kronwall was able to play in eight sets of back-to-back games from February onward and ended up averaging nearly 20 minutes per game. Kronwall said there is “no surgery that can do much, so it is about finding a path that works. We tried a few different things, and I started to feel better towards the end.”

Kronwall remains the Wings‘ smartest defenseman, but his production was limited to 13 points in 57 games — that comes out to 0.23 points per game. Kronwall averaged 0.55 in 2014-15 and even was at 0.41 last season. The Wings have to be concerned that, as it stands today, Mike Green is their only reliable producer on the back end. Kronwall has put in years of hard service for the Wings, and there is no doubt that he will push himself to come to training camp in September in the best shape possible. But his decline further emphasizes the need to explore a trade for a defenseman who can come in and play big minutes and pitch in offensively, even if the price is daunting.

Note: Goaltender Jimmy Howard, forward Dylan Larkin and defenseman Danny DeKeyser were among the first 15 players named to the U.S. Team for the World Championship. Wings coach Jeff Blashill, event, will be joined by assistants Jack Capuano, Rand Pecknold and Seth Appert. Capuano most recently coached the New York Islanders.

