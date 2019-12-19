Democrats seek leverage from Haslam as gas tax vote nears

CLOSESkip in x

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYLawmakers call for more oversight of state prisons | 0:36

Democrats are pushing for more oversight of state prisons after an attack Sunday. Jake Lowary/USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYState lawmakers push for more oversight of prisons | 2:23

State lawmakers push for more oversight of prisons. Jake Lowary/USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSen. Bo Watson discusses de-annexation | 1:35

Sen. Bo Watson discusses de-annexation in Senate committee. Jake Lowary/The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYMinority Leader Craig Fitzhugh discusses Medicaid expansion | 2:46

Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh discusses Medicaid expansion. Jake Lowary/The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYChris Blue of The Voice sings Star Spangled Banner in House | 1:48

Chris Blue of The Voice sings Star Spangled Banner in Tennessee House of Representatives. Jake Lowary/The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly: April 3 | 0:58

5 things to watch this week in the Tennessee General Assembly Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSen. Kerry Roberts speaks supporting relocating Polk to Columbia | 1:03

Sen. Kerry Roberts speaks supporting relocating Polk to Columbia. Jake Lowary/The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSen. Bo Watson speaks against moving Polk | 0:47

Sen. Bo Watson speaks against moving Polk remains to Columbia.

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYThe fight over James K. Polk's body | 1:02

Over 100 years since he was last moved, James K. Polk might have a new final resting place. Kirk A. Bado

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things to watch this week in the General Assembly | 0:56

What to watch the week of March 27th in the Tennessee General Assembly Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things in Tennessee Legislature this week | 0:35

5 things coming up this week in the legislature you should pay attention to. Jake Lowary/The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things to watch this week in the state legislature | 0:56

Some legislation to keep an eye on this week. Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSpeaker Beth Harwell reflects on Douglas Henry's legacy | 0:56

Speaker Harwell remembers Douglas Henry Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYPro-choice supporters congratulate Rep. John Ray Clemmons after abortion bill halted | 0:18

Pro-choice supporters congratulate Rep. John Ray Clemmons after abortion bill halted. Jake Lowary/The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYMaisy Stella plays before state Senate | 0:39

Maisy Stella plays before state Senate. She stars on the CMT show Nashville.

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSenate pays tribute to Sen. Doug Henry | 4:14

The Nashville delegation leads tribute to the late Sen. Doug Henry.

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYLt. Gov. Randy McNally remarks on the late Sen. Doug Henry | 1:23

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally remarks on the late Sen. Doug Henry.

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things at the legislature this week | 0:35

A look at 5 topics coming up this week in Nashville. Jake Lowary/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYDemocrats tout delay in privatization of state parks | 3:48

Democrats tout delay in privatization of state parks at weekly press conference.

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYRandy McNally on future of public records | 1:10

Randy McNally on future of public records.

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYProtestors flank Democrats at news conference | 1:15

Protestors flank Democrats at news conference about their Peoples Bill of Rights package of legislation. Jake Lowary/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYLawmakers aim to increase penalties for elder abuse | 1:26

Lawmakers aim to increase penalties for elder abuse. Jake Lowary/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things to watch in the Tennessee legislature (Feb. 27) | 0:35

Here's 5 things that are happening this week in the state legislature. Week of Feb. 27-March 2. Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things to Watch this week in the state legislature | 0:40

Week of Feb. 20 Kirk A. Bado

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYDavid Hawk talks transportation legislation | 0:28

David Haw, R-Greeneville, discusses transportation legislation. Joel Ebert / The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYDavid Hawk discusses transportation legislation | 0:51

David Hawk, R-Greenevill discusses transportation legislation. Joel Ebert / The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYProtestors bring end to news conference about bathroom bill | 2:34

Protestors brought a swift end to a news conference Wednesday about controversial legislation in Tennessee. Jake Lowary/USA Today Network Tennessee

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYProtestors follow lawmakers sponsoring controversial bills | 0:42

Protestors followed lawmakers who are sponsoring controversial legislation in Tennessee's legislature. Jake Lowary

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYArthur Laffer testifies about gas tax | 1:30

Supply side economist Arthur Laffer testifies about the gas tax plan before the legislature. Laffer is popular economist in conservative circles for his emphasis on keeping taxes low and applied to the broadest base. Jake Lowary

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYTennessee lawmaker resigns amid allegations | 0:39

Freshman state House Rep. Mark Lovell has submitted his letter of resignation amid allegations he had inappropriate with a woman last week, several sources, including a Tennessee Republican lawmaker, told The Tennessean. Kyleah Starling / Tennessean / Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYRep. Bo Mitchell calls for 'Jeremy's Law' repeal in wake of scandals | 17:28

Democratic Rep. Bo Mitchell calls for 'Jeremy's Law' repeal in wake of scandals involving Republican lawmakers Jeremy Durham and Mark Lovell

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYDemocrats unveil alternative transportation plan | 0:56

Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Sara Kyle share their alternative to address Tennessee transportation backlogs. Jake Lowary/USA Today Network

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things to watch at the capitol this week (Feb. 13) | 0:35

Here's a quick look at 5 things to watch for this week at the capitol in Nashville. Jake Lowary, Joel Ebert/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things to watch in the Tennessee legislature (Feb. 5) | 1:05

Tennessee lawmakers are back in session. Here are five things to watch for the week of Feb. 5. Joel Ebert and Duane W. Gang / The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY3 takeaways from Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State address | 1:00

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Jan. 30, 2017 gave his annual State of the State address before the General Assembly. Here are three takeways from his speech, the next to last before leaving office. Joel Ebert and Duane W. Gang / The Tennessean / Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYGov. Haslam's 2017-18 education budget | 1:02

Gov. Bill Haslam's 2017-18 budget includes $100 million for teacher pay raises and $22.2 million for English-language learning students. Jason Gonzales / The Tennessean / Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSen. Doug Overbey discusses wildfire recovery | 2:27

Sen. Doug Overbey discussed wilfire recovery efforts Tuesday in the Senate finance committee meeting in Nashville. Jake Lowary/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYRep. David Hawk reacts to State of the State | 2:43

Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, reacts to Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State address Jan. 30 at the capitol. Jake Lowary/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSen. Jim Tracy reacts to State of the State | 1:56

Sen. Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville, reacts to Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State address Jan. 30 at the capitol. Jake Lowary/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYNashville Democrats react to State of the State | 1:15

Democrats Rep. Mike Stewart and Sen. Jeff Yarbro, both of Nashville, react to State of the State address Jan. 30 at the capitol. Jake Lowary/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYRaw video: Haslam discusses 2018 budget proposal | 5:51

Gov. Bill Haslam outlined his 2018 budget with reporters on Jan. 30 at the capitol. Jake Lowary/Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSenator Mark Norris reacts to State of the State pt. 2 | 0:00

State of the State Kirk Bado / The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSenator Mark Norris reacts to State of the State pt. 1 | 0:00

Norris reacts to State of the State.

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things to watch in the Tennessee legislature (Week of Feb. 1) | 0:35

Here are 5 big topics coming up to watch for this week in the 110th General Assembly. Jake Lowary / The Tennessean / Wochit

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYGov. Haslam wants to expand broadband access to Tennesseans | 3:36

Gov. Bill Haslam on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 announced efforts to expand broadband access. Adam Tamburin/The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYGov. Haslam outlines broadband initiative | 1:03

Gov. Bill Haslam announced the latest plank of his legislative agenda — a broadband initiative — Thursday morning at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch. Haslam's plan will provide $45 million over 3 years in grants and tax credits for service providers. The governor said the plan focuses on three broad issues: funding, cutting regulation and education — "digital literacy." Karen Kraft / The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY5 things to know about Gov. Haslam's IMPROVE Act proposal | 1:11

The plan, which is officially known as the Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy or IMPROVE ACT was unveiled on Wednesday. Karen Kraft / The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYSen. Doug Overbey discusses Gatlinburg recovery | 1:06

Sen. Doug Overbey discusses Gatlinburg recovery after a meeting Thursday at the legislature in Nashville. Jake Lowary / The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYKey legislative issues to watch | 1:42

With lawmakers set to return to Nashville on Tuesday to officially convene the 110th General Assembly, the session is expected to cover a multitude of issues ranging from a potential gas tax increase to how to spend the state's budget surplus. Kyleah Starling/The Tennessean

110TH TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLYRon Ramsey readies to leave Lt. Governor post | 0:47

Outgoing Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey talks about retiring from the leadership position in the Tennessee legislature. Lacey Atkins / Tennessean

House Democratic leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley(Photo: File / AP)

In a rare position of power on the governor‘s gas tax plan, House Democrats are trying to get Gov. Bill Haslam to move on their own education and policy issues in exchange for their support of the governor‘s signature legislative proposal.

“From what we hear there are not enough votes and we’re trying to get to where we can vote for the bill,” House Minority Leader , D-Ripley, said Thursday.

During a morning House calendar committee meeting, Fitzhugh was one of three Democrats — along with Reps. and — to vote against the governor‘s IMPROVE Act, which seeks to raise the tax on gasoline and diesel by 6 cents and 10 cents, respectively, and calls for various cuts to the state’s sales tax on groceries, as well as the franchise and excise tax.

Haslam is pushing the plan as a way to fund a $10 billion backlog in needed road projects.

The other Democrat on the committee, Rep. , D-Nashville, was present at Thursday‘s meeting but did not vote.

In addition to the Democrats who voted against the governor‘s proposal in the committee, three Republicans — Reps. , and — also cast no votes.

Typically, bills that go through the chamber‘s calendar committee do not receive no votes, even if a member is against the legislation, given the fact that the committee is largely procedural in nature.

The House is set to vote on the gas tax bill during a Wednesday morning floor session. If the House approves the measure, the Senate on the chamber‘s floor Wednesday afternoon or Thursday.

:

►

►

►

Explaining his vote in the calendar committee, Fitzhugh said although Democrats have been in discussions with Haslam about his gas tax plan, their talks have not been limited to the contents of the bill.

“The bill itself is probably convoluted enough as it is,” he said.

Fitzhugh, who is , said he has encouraged Haslam to support two efforts Democrats have been seeking to accomplish: an education block grant system that would appropriate money to local school districts to use at their discretion and expanding health insurance coverage in Tennessee.

Fitzhugh specifically pointed to he‘s sponsoring that calls for appropriating money to districts in addition to their Basic Education Program funding. The bill is currently in the finance committee of both the House and Senate.

He also said Democrats are continually encouraging Haslam to advance Medicaid expansion in light of federal lawmakers‘ failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

When asked whether Democrats would vote against the governor’s gas tax plan if Haslam refused to take action or support Medicaid expansion and the education block grant idea, Fitzhugh said, “Our primary priorities all along have been education and health care, and these are two that are priorities for Tennesseans.”

“If we can bring along education and health care with an infrastructure bill, we think it’s a win-win for everybody. Not a political downside-upside but a literal win-win.”

Fitzhugh would not say where House Democrats fall overall on the gas tax plan.

“The jury is out. The end game looks like it is going to be on Wednesday. We’re going to have discussions up until then to see exactly where our members are.”

At Tennessee State University, where Haslam attended the Thursday, the governor declined to answer a question about whether he needed Democrats to ensure the passage of his bill in the House, saying, “Every day we feel more encouraged about the people who are calling us saying we’re for the bill now. Every day we get more optimistic about where we are.”

Haslam told the USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee, “We’re not going to be held hostage over something that’s the right thing to do.”

When specifically asked about the minority party‘s latest push, Haslam said, “My question about Democrats is why would they not be for a plan that brings significant infrastructure improvements to their districts, cuts the food tax and raises the gas tax less than their grocery bill is going to go down. I understand interests in a lot of other issues, but at the end of the day, it comes back to this plan, which would not only do those things but also give their local cities the ability to address some long-term transit needs.”

Several House Republicans, including leadership, have worked on a proposal that uses general fund revenues instead of a gas tax increase to pay for the state’s $10 billion backlog in road projects. Although the alternate plan failed to gain enough support in the House finance committee, the measure is expected to be taken up when the IMPROVE Act appears on the chamber‘s floor.

Haslam and have criticized any plans that mostly rely on using the state‘s general fund, citing concerns about any future economic downturns.

Unlike the House leadership‘s recent effort, Haslam said his proposal is the only plan that has made its way through eight legislative committees.

“In the end it really comes down to, I think, the choice that it’s either our plan or we’re not going to have a transportation plan because the Senate’s been really consistent,” he said.

On Thursday, House Speaker Beth Harwell briefly told reporters that she is “leaning” toward supporting Haslam‘s proposal if the alternative plan does not receive adequate support on the floor.

The latest move by Fitzhugh and his colleagues is hardly new. House Democrats also initially tried to show displeasure with Haslam‘s Insure Tennessee, saying they may not vote for the bill unless changes were made. However, it‘s a common tactic for Democrats to attack Haslam legislation they actually support, in order to make the measure appear less appealing to Democrats or moderates.

The approach by House Democrats on the gas tax is markedly different than that of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, who has frequently championed the legislation, largely due to the , as well as the inclusion of the .

Adam Tamburin and Dave Boucher contributed to this report.

Reach Joel Ebert at or and on Twitter .

Reach Joel Ebert at or and on Twitter .