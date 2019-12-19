Demote Joe Jimenez, keep Sanchez? Tigers make you want to scream

CLOSESkip in x

Free Press sports writers Anthony Fenech and Jeff Seidel discuss the Joe Jimenez demotion, the Tigers' bullpen and more after the 11-5 loss to the Twins on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Video by the DFP.

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017.(Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Finally, we got a chance to see Joe Jimenez.

Finally, we saw this flame-throwing relief pitcher. In Detroit.

Finally, we saw the Tigers’ closer of the future.

It was exciting and fascinating.

Jimenez was impressive Thursday in his debut against the Minnesota Twins. He faced three batters. He got three outs, flashing a fastball that touched 96 m.p.h. He got a harmless fly ball, a pop-up and a strikeout. Three up, three down.

He went into the clubhouse and promptly was .

Say what? No! Bring him back already!

After the , the clubhouse was closed for what felt like an eternity. When it opened, the Tigers announced they had sent Jimenez back to Toledo and called up William Cuevas.

“He’s a long man, he’s a guy who can give us innings,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Cuevas. “Our bullpen as a whole has been taxed the entire home stand. We need some help.”

The demotion set up a strange scene in the clubhouse.

There was Anibal Sanchez, who has been shelled in his past two outings, and he was preparing to go to Cleveland for a huge weekend series against the Indians.

Meanwhile, a few feet away, Jimenez, who did nothing but impress, reached into his locker and pulled out a shirt, stuffing it into a Toledo Mud Hens travel bag.

Back to the minors. He looked dejected, for good reason.

Just think about it.

You are sky high after your first outing in the majors. You feel like you did great. You feel like you did everything you could to impress your bosses. You feel like you belong. You feel like this is the start of something, even if there was no stress and you were facing the bottom of the batting order. And then the carpet gets pulled out from under your feet.

Matt Boyd walked up to him and patted his back. The equipment man came up and offered encouraging words. A media relations person patted him on the shoulder.

Everybody felt for this rookie, who did not deserve a demotion.

Jimenez decided to use an interpreter to talk to the media. “He said he understands the reason why,” a media relations person said. “It’s a business. He still has a positive mind-set about it and is going to continue to work hard to get back up here.”

Why is Jimenez being demoted after such a promising outing? Sanchez is the long reliever, but he can’t be counted on. And the Tigers needed a quick Band-Aid just to get through the series against Cleveland.

“Because if something happens (today) with Daniel Norris early in the game, we won’t make it nine innings unless Andrew Romine toes the rubber,” Ausmus said.

The Tigers were in an absolute pickle, a direct result of the Sanchez situation.

“Cuevas is a long man,” Ausmus said. “That helps us in the near term. He was a starter in Toledo. He can go six innings if necessary.”

Which is supposed to be the role held by Sanchez.

But Sanchez couldn’t do that Thursday. In 11/3 innings, Sanchez gave up seven hits, six earned runs, two home runs and two walks.

“It wasn’t a good day for Sanchie,” Ausmus said, in one of the bigger understatements of his managerial career.

Ausmus insisted he hasn’t given up faith in Sanchez because he pitched well at the end of spring training. “He finished the spring well,” Ausmus said. “It’s just a couple outings. We have to stay away from the home run ball.”

Everything about this situation is flawed. The Tigers are trying to make Sanchez into a relief pitcher because they are hoping he can regain his form. But there is no proof that Sanchez will bounce back.

Standing tall at home

Despite this loss, it was a productive home stand for the Tigers, winning five of seven.

“I mean, it’s a sour note to end a home stand on a loss, but (gosh darn), if we win series, we will be in great shape,” Ausmus said. “I’ll take series wins the rest of the way.”

Now the Tigers are getting ready to face Cleveland, the team that beat the Tigers in 14 of 18 games last year. Six of those losses were by five runs or more.

“Oh, they remember,” Ausmus said of his team’s experience last season. “I hope it puts a chip on their shoulder.”

