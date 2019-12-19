Denise Van Outen wears magenta string bikini in Marbella

Jheeze Denise! Van Outen looks ravishing in a magenta string bikini as she soaks up the sunshine during beach getaway to Marbella

Last week, she was seen stepping out on a luxury Hertfordshire golf course as she teed off her with her handsome beau Eric Boxshall.

But by Wednesday, Denise Van Outen had traded the rolling green hills of the English countryside for the sunlit beaches of Spain as she embarked on a trip to Marbella.

And the 42-year-old actress revealed to her Instagram followers that she was enjoying the golden shores in style, as she shared a shot of herself wearing a , in which she displayed her sensational curves.

With a pair of fashionable sunglasses perched atop her peroxide blonde bob, the TV personality posed with a hand on her hip as she looked out toward the sea.

Denise, who has jetted off with her six-year-old daughter Betsy and close pals, accessorised with a gold bracelet and glittering earrings for her leisurely outing.

In the short time since her arrival at the popular destination, Denise has been uploading a plethora of images from her adventures

Almost two weeks ago, she was seen calling the shots while she sported her stylish golf attire at the luxury 5 star Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire, which hosted the British Masters in 2016.

Putting her own spin on her golf look, she donned a navy polka dot polo shirt that accentuated her honed figure, showcasing her fashionable threads on Instagram.

TV presenter Denise paired her stylish tee with a pair of summer inspired white trousers that highlighted her slender pins while she teed off.

The mother-of-one appeared in complete bliss as she shared a heart-warming snap while cuddling up to her man – who she has been dating since 2014 – captioning the sweet snap: ‘Hitting balls with ‘.

Eddie is the first man Denise has dated since her marriage to fellow actor Lee come to an end in 2014.

Despite their separation, Denise and Lee have remained firm friends and share custody of their six-year-old daughter Betsy.

Enjoying their day date, Eddie appeared more than happy to help Denise with her swing as he filmed her teeing off on the course.

The stage star‘s outing comes after she let rip at Chloe Lewis for pulling out of a charity bike ride just one day before they were due to jet to India last month.

And despite the TOWIE star‘s claims that she couldn‘t attend because of visa issues, Denise hit out, alleging that the reality starlet didn‘t want to pay for any her expenses.

Denise told : ‘I had to try to convince her to pay for her flight. This was a battle! She seemed to think her trip should have been covered by us. It‘s for charity!‘

She added that she hadn‘t seen Chloe do any training ahead of the cycling challenge and remarked the star had not promoted the trip on social media at all.

Particularly dismayed about the late drop out, as she could only invite 20 stars to take part in the ride, Denise then claimed that visa details had been sent out in advance but were ‘ignored‘ by Chloe.

The former EastEnders star claimed: ‘24 hours before we flew she put in her application – in my mind knowing it was far too late to make it out to India.‘

Chloe had previously cited ‘visa issues‘ as her reason for withdrawing from the sporty charity event, which took place earlier this month and has since shared an apology to Brain Tumour Research – insisting her reason for pulling out so late on was because her visa hadn‘t been sorted in time.

She shared a message to Instagram that read: ‘I want to apologise for any confusion to the charity Brain Tumour Research I would have loved to have gone to India to do the cycle with the team but unfortunately I didn‘t get my visa in time.

‘I have ensured that I have paid all costs that I would have incurred going to India. Me and my family support lots of charities and I will be supporting this charity going forward. Upsetting how people can print untrue stories about you.‘