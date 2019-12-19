Detroit board beginning to review superintendent finalists

Derrick R. Coleman(Photo: Handout)
5 CONNECT 2 COMMENTEMAILMORE
The board of education for the Detroit Public Schools Community District today will begin reviewing the two finalists for the superintendent‘s job.
The meeting — at 5:30 p.m. on the 12th floor of the Fisher Building, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. — is the first of two scheduled for the board to go over the materials they‘ve gathered about the finalists. The second meeting is Tuesday, at the same time and location.
They‘re choosing between , 45, the superintendent of the River Rouge School District; and 40, the superintendent of Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Fla.
Nikolai Vitti (Photo: Duval County Public Schools)
Both men spent a full day in the Detroit district in the last few weeks, visiting schools, meeting with staff and undergoing multiple interviews, including with the board.
Last week and this week, several board members visited each candidate‘s home district.
The board has been under considerable pressure in the community. Some want the board to slow down the selection process. Others want the board to consider interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather as a finalist. Meriweather applied but was not among the candidates the board considered when narrowing to the finalists.
.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }
Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, board vice president and chair of the superintendent search committee, seemed to address those criticisms during the board‘s regular meeting Tuesday.
.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }
“We ask … that we are allowed to do this process that was agreed to by this board,” Peterson-Mayberry said. “There is not a decision that has been made.”
She said criteria used by the Iowa-based search firm Ray and Associates to reduce the initial field of 75 candidates was developed around what the community and board members said they wanted.
Surveys were completed by 765 people, and 11 community meetings drew 112 people. Additionally, the search firm interviewed each of the board members.
The criteria was crucial because it is what knocked Meriweather out of the field. Gary Ray, president of the search firm, told board members at a March 16 meeting that a candidate would need to have been a superintendent or deputy superintendent — or a combination of the two — for three to four years. Meriweather has been interim superintendent for a little over a year and, prior to that, headed the district‘s curriculum office.
“This is what you asked for,” Peterson-Mayberry said. “The platforms were there for people to provide feedback.”
Lori Higgins:, lhiggins or .
5 CONNECT 2 COMMENTEMAILMORERead or Share this story: http://on.freep/2or8Clb