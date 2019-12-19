Detroit board cancels meeting after open meetings challenge

Buy Photo

The board of education for the Detroit Public Schools Community District had to cancel a scheduled meeting tonight after an activist filed an emergency motion in Wayne Court alleging the district didn‘t provide the proper notice of the meeting.

The meeting was to be held to review the finalists for the superintendent‘s job in the district. The finalists are Derrick R. Coleman, superintendent of the River Rouge School District and Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Fla.

The district posted a notice on its website April 6 about the meeting, but it wasn‘t posted on the page that lists board meetings, and it was difficult to find today on the website.

The district notified the media about the meeting via e-mail last week, and multiple outlets — including the Free Press — reported that the meeting was to be held tonight. The district also advertised the meeting on its Twitter account.

Iris Taylor, the board president, read a statement shortly before 5 p.m. to a group of about a handful of people who had already arrived for the meeting.

“Although the meeting was posted well in advance on both the web site and social media, because of a technicality, the posting was not readily accessible,” Taylor said. “This issue will be corrected moving forward.”

Robert Davis, who last month filed a lawsuit against the district alleging violation of the state‘s open meetings rules, said that because the meeting wasn‘t prominently displayed on the district‘s web site, it didn‘t meet the requirements.

The state‘s open meetings laws say that notices of special meetings must be posted “on a portion of the website that is fully accessible to the public.”

The law goes on to say: “The public notice on the website shall be included on either the homepage or on a separate webpage dedicated to public notices for nonregularly scheduled public meetings and accessible via a prominent and conspicuous link on the website‘s homepage that clearly describes its purpose for public notification of those nonregularly scheduled public meetings.”

Davis, a former school board member in Highland Park who was convicted in 2014 for embezzling $200,000 from the cash-strapped school district, said a conference call was held between a Wayne County judge and attorneys for the district, as well as his own attorney. He said the judge advised the district that it could be headed for trouble if it held the meeting tonight.

The district is near the end of a process to hire a new superintendent.

The board had scheduled two meetings to review the candidates. One scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday will continue as planned. It now is scheduled to take place in the district offices on the 12th floor of the Fisher Building, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. However, the district is looking at holding the meeting at Frederick Douglas Academy for Young Men, 2001 W. Warren.

Taylor, asked whether the district would schedule an additional meeting after the one planned for Tuesday, said that‘s up in the air.

“We‘ll see how Tuesday‘s meeting plays out,” Taylor said.

