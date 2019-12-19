Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts to open preseason Sunday, Aug. 13

CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett takes questions from Facebook Live viewers about his latest NFL mock draft and more Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck greets Matthew Stafford after the Lions‘ 39-35 victory on Sunday in Indianapolis.(Photo: R Brent Smith, AP)

2 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE

The Detroit Lions will open the preseason Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Indianapolis Colts released their full exhibition schedule Thursday, including a Week 1 game against the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The game, a rematch of last year‘s season opener, which the Lions won in come-from-behind fashion, will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

The Lions have not yet announced the times and dates of . They host the New York Jets in Week 2 of the preseason, sometime Aug. 17-21, and the New England Patriots the following week Aug. 24-27.

The Lions and Buffalo Bills close the preseason, likely Aug. 31 in Buffalo.

All preseason times and dates should be finalized in the next week or so, when the NFL releases the regular season schedule.

The Lions have not yet determined if they will hold joint practices with the Colts or another team this preseason.

.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; } .oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }

Dave Birkett: dbirkett. Follow him on Twitter .

Download our Lions Xtra app for free on and !

2 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE