Detroit Tigers‘ Joe Jimenez makes MLB debut, gets sent back to minors

In this week's episode, Anthony Fenech sits in the Detroit Tigers' dugout to analyze the Joe Jimenez call-up and more. Subscribe to "Talkin' Tigers" in iTunes or Google Play.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez throws during Tigers Spring Training Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.(Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press)

Top pitching prospect Joe Jimenez made the most of his major league debut with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Now, he‘s heading back to the minors.

Jimenez, who was called up on Monday from Toledo, pitched a scoreless ninth inning during Thursday‘s 11-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

He struck out one before being optioned back to Triple-A Toledo in favor of right-handed reliever William Cuevas, who has the ability to pitch multiple innings.

It was a learning experience for Jimenez.

He showed he has the stuff to pitch for the Tigers, before realizing the reality of the business.

After the team’s bullpen was taxed on Thursday, with starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann lasting only 4 2/3 innings, reliever Anibal Sanchez throwing 35 pitches and Shane Greene throwing two innings, the Tigers needed bullpen protection for this weekend’s series against the Indians.

Asked to explain the move, manager Brad Ausmus said, “Because if something happens tomorrow with Daniel Norris early in the game, we won’t make it nine innings unless Andrew Romine toes the rubber.”

He’s not wrong.

But the move underscores a lack of capable major league-ready pitching depth. The Tigers can’t count on starting pitchers going six-plus innings every night, so perhaps this is a sign of things to come throughout the season.

To boost the bullpen, they promoted Jimenez. Now, he is back in the minor leagues.

Ausmus is hoping the team’s scheduled off-day on Monday will help “reset” things.

“We have an off-day on Monday which obviously helps to push the reset button,” he said. “Everybody gets a day off, and Cuevas is a long man so that helps us in the near-term. He was a starter in Toledo so he can go six innings if necessary.”

Special writer Chris Nelsen contributed to this report.

Special writer Chris Nelsen contributed to this report.

