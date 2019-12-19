Detroit youth symposium to teach values of Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson, from the great Brooklyn Dodgers, integrated Major League Baseball in 1947.(Photo: Hutton Archive, Getty Images)

A symposium aimed at introducing Detroit youths to the story and values of baseball legend Jackie Robinson will be held Saturday, marking the 70th anniversary of when he broke the color barrier in his 1947 major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Event organizer Sam Abrams said he‘s hopeful the symposium, titled The Nine Values of an American Legend, will foster a creative dialogue among students and inspire them to write and create a story of their own. The event, which is hosted by the nonprofit Chapel Vision Community Development Corporation, is open to 10th and 11th grade students who attend Detroit high schools.

“Values have a tremendous impact including shaping one’s self-esteem, sense of responsibility, and ability to make decisions including voting, career selections, and purchasing habits,” Abrams said. “Through the Nine Values of an American Legend, it is my desire to boost young people’s awareness of values so they can gain a greater understanding of their sense of self-worth and fully realize that they can have a profound impact on the world.”

Abrams said the symposium will focus on the following nine values that Robinson embodied: courage, commitment, citizenship, determination, excellence, teamwork, justice, persistence and integrity. Abrams said he hopes attendees will leave the event with the desire to improve the lives of others by treating people fairly and working through obstacles.

Abrams said the symposium will include short videos highlighting moments in Robinson‘s life, three interactive breakout sessions and an opportunity for audience members to ask questions.

A roundtable discussion led by Karen Dumas, host of AM 910 show The Pulse, will include 36th District Court Judge Christopher Blount, Wayne County Community College African American Studies Professor Michael Griggs, Deputy Chief of the Detroit Police Department‘s Neighborhood Policing Bureau Renee’ Hall, Jackie Robinson Foundation Alumni and symposium participants.

The symposium will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5251 E. Outer Drive. The movie, ‘42‘, which tells Robinson story, will be shown at 11:45 a.m.. Abrams said the movie is open to the public but reservations are required. To reserve a seat, . For more information on the symposium, visit: http://www.thechapelvision/.

