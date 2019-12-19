Did cops violate rights of Kalamazoo Uber driver in mass shooting?

FacebookJason Dalton hearingPost to Facebook

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Family members of the mass shooting victims watch as Jason Dalton appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Thursday, April 13, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to suppress his statements made during detective interviews in the hours following a 2016 mass shooting. Dalton faces murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges in the Feb. 20, 2016 mass shooting that also wounded two people, including a teenage girl. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP) Mark Bugnaski, AP Family members of the mass shooting victims watch as Jason Dalton appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, Thursday, April 13, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to suppress his statements made during detective interviews in the hours following a 2016 mass shooting. Dalton faces murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges in the Feb. 20, 2016 mass shooting that also wounded two people, including a teenage girl. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP) Mark Bugnaski, AP Jason Dalton appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Thursday, April 13, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to suppress his statements made during detective interviews in the hours following a 2016 mass shooting. Dalton faces murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges in the Feb. 20, 2016 mass shooting that also wounded two people, including a teenage girl. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP) Mark Bugnaski, AP Jason Dalton appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Thursday, April 13, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to suppress his statements made during detective interviews in the hours following a 2016 mass shooting. Dalton faces murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges in the Feb. 20, 2016 mass shooting that also wounded two people, including a teenage girl. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP) Mark Bugnaski, AP Jason Dalton appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Thursday, April 13, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to suppress his statements made during detective interviews in the hours following a 2016 mass shooting. Dalton faces murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges in the Feb. 20, 2016 mass shooting that also wounded two people, including a teenage girl. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP) Mark Bugnaski, AP

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

Replay











AutoplayShow ThumbnailsShow Captions

Jason Dalton appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to suppress his statements made during detective interviews in the hours following a 2016 mass shooting. Dalton faces murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges in the Feb. 20, 2016 mass shooting that also wounded two people, including a teenage girl. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)(Photo: Mark Bugnaski/Associated Press)

12 CONNECT 2 COMMENTEMAILMORE

KALAMAZOO — A judge will rule next week on a defense motion to disallow statements from alleged Kalamazoo mass killer Jason Dalton as evidence in his trial.

Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Alexander Lipsey heard testimony Thursday from two police detectives about interviews with Dalton after his arrest in the Feb. 20, 2016, shootings that left six dead and two others wounded.

Defense attorney Eusebio Solis argued that Dalton exercised his right not to speak to police and asked for an attorney, but the detectives continued their questioning during the first interview and then conducted the second the next afternoon.

Solis said that during a three-hour interview with detectives from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety shortly after his arrest, Dalton “24 times in a variety of ways said that he does not want to talk” and at least 15 times that he wanted to plead the Fifth, which refers to his right against self-incrimination under the U.S. Constitution.

One of the detectives, William Morrian, said during questioning by Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Williams and Solis that he and a partner were only attempting during their interview to determine if others were hurt during the seven-hour shooting spree across 14 miles of Kalamazoo County.

Related:

.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; } .oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }

The prosecution argues that the interview by Kalamazoo police continued under an exception to the Miranda rule, which allows defendants not to speak to police and to ask for a lawyer.

“The goal of this interview was not to obtain testimonial evidence against the defendant,” prosecutors said. “The detectives‘ intent was to learn the extent of the threat to public safety.”

Morrian said at the time of the interview police had unconfirmed reports of other possible shooting scenes, although police later learned those were false. And he said because Dalton told them he didn‘t have full memory of the evening and was seen driving two different vehicles, authorities thought perhaps there were other shooters and victims police had not found.

“This wasn‘t to get testimonial evidence,” Williams argued, “but to keep the community safe.”

Prosecutors also argued to the judge that a second four-hour interview the next afternoon by Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Kyle Gorham also should be allowed, despite challenges from Solis.

Gorham said he was not aware of the content or scope of Dalton‘s interrogation the night before by Kalamazoo detectives and that he advised Dalton of his rights before beginning the interview.

But Dalton said several times he didn‘t want to talk to Gorham and that he probably needed to talk to a lawyer, so the detective asked if they could just talk about other things and have a soft drink together before deputies at the Kalamazoo County Jail took him back to his cell.

Dalton agreed and after about 15 minutes of talking about God, family and dogs, Dalton asked Gorham what kind of questions he wanted to ask.

Prosecutors said Dalton was again advised of his rights by Gorham and agreed to talk, so the statements should be allowed.

But Solis told the judge his client invoked his rights the night before and the law prevents police was conducting another interview unless the defendant specifically asks to speak to police, which should prevent Gorham from initiating the second interrogation. And he said when Dalton said he didn‘t want to talk and asked for an attorney, the interview should have ended.

“Did my client initiate the or did Detective Gorham just continue it?” Solis asked the judge.

Prosecutors introduced hundreds of pages of transcripts from the two interviews and the video recordings, and Lipsey said he would have to review them before issuing his ruling. Testimony at the hearing did not reveal the substance of the transcripts and the judge and Prosecutor Jeff Getting said they would not be released unless they were properly admitted as evidence at the trial

Dalton, 46, is charged with six counts of open murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder and weapons violations. The shootings outside a Texas Township Cracker Barrel restaurant caused the deaths of three Battle Creek women — Mary Jo Nye, 60, Barbara Hawthorne, 68, and Judy Brown, 74. Mary Lou Nye, 62, of Baroda also was shot to death there, and Abigail Kopf, then 14, of Battle Creek was wounded. Richard Smith, 53, and his son Tyler, 17, of Mattawan were killed at a Stadium Drive auto dealership, and Tiana Carruthers, then 25, was wounded at her Richland Township apartment complex.

In portions of interviews released earlier, Dalton blamed the killings on the Uber ride-sharing app, saying his iPhone directed him where to go and when to shoot people. Dalton said he would have shot at police when he was arrested but the app directed him not to engage in a shootout.

He described to police that he saw a symbol that resembled a devil‘s head, which he described as a horned cow head, that took over his body.

Dalton‘s lawyer, Solis, filed a motion on June 13 saying he intended to mount an insanity defense for Dalton.

Trace Christenson at or tchrist. Follow him on

12 CONNECT 2 COMMENTEMAILMORERead or Share this story: http://on.freep/2orz0vc