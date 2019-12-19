Diver finds himself SURROUNDED by ravenous sharks during feeding frenzy

Diver Bartolomeo Bove filmed the dramatic moment he inadvertently dived into a group of sharks ripping into dinner.

The incredible footage shows Bove swimming deeper into the ocean as a group of sharks swim frantically above his face.

Suddenly, one shark heads straight for him, sinking its jaws into its prey centimetres from the diver’s head.

The video – shot in Florida, USA on April 1 – saw Bove and his fellow divers feeding the sharks from a diving boat and in the water too.

The shark got very close during the feeding frenzy

He is incredibly at ease with the majestic underwater beasts despite their hunger.

“The footage shows the perspective from below of a school of lemon sharks swimming peacefully,” the filmer said.

“Then lemon sharks are seen grabbing the bait and there are close up shots of silky sharks breaching through the water to grab the bait.”

Sharks can be found in all the ocean waters off the coast of Florida, leading to several human encounters being caught on camera.

The sharks and diver are at ease with each other

