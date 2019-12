A bottlenose dolphin has been pictured leaping amongst the waves off a beach in Cornwall.

It was part of a larger pod and was spotted breaching clear of the water, not far from a group of surfers.

Malcolm Barradell from the World Cetacean Alliance was on Sennen beach eating a pasty when he saw the display.

Mr Barradell, who has photographed dolphins all over the world, said: “It‘s always great to see them in home waters.”