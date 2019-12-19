DOT urges tourism enterprises to conduct more disaster drills

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) called on accredited tourism enterprises to conduct more disaster preparedness drills. DOT Undersecretary Alma Jimenez made the announcement this week to ensure the safety and travel of tourists after the recent earthquakes that hit the Philippines. Last week, a 5.5 magnitude , which was followed by an “earthquake swarm” with seismologists recording over . A magnitude 6 on Wednesday, damaging several structures and a portion of the national highway. The DOT directed all accredited tourism enterprises to prepare safety systems and to respond to possible crises and emergency situations. The agency also ordered the enterprises to post reminders and safety tips within their offices.