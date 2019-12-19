Dr Dao‘s lawyer compares United incident to Vietnam War

Doctor‘s lawyer says passenger was more scared being dragged off plane by United‘s ‘storm troopers‘ than he was when he fled Vietnam in 1975 and nobody has STILL even rung to say sorry

The man who was bloodied and dragged from an overbooked United Airlines flight says the treatment he received at the hands of police ‘storm troopers‘ was more horrifying than when he left Vietnam during the fall of Saigon.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio launched into an attack on the airline, while defending his client during a press conference in Chicago on Thursday morning.

‘Here’s the law – pure and simple. If you are going to eject a passenger, under no circumstance, can it be done with unreasonable force or violence,‘ he said.

‘If unreasonable force of violence is used the common carrier – United Airlines in this case – is responsible.

Scroll down for video

Attorney Thomas Demetrio (pictured) launched into an attack on the airline, while defending Dr David Dao during a press conference in Chicago on Thursday morning

Crystal Pepper (pictured) also spoke to reporters in Chicago on Thursday morning, thanking those from ‘around the world‘ who have supported her father and her family

‘For each of us in this room… we owe each other a reasonable care standard.

‘I‘m not to be careless and hurt you… but in the world of common carriers, they have the highest duty of care to provide protection and safety to its fare-paying passengers.

‘As we all saw on the video – that was not done.

‘And I would defy anyone to suggest there was not unreasonable force and violence used to help Dr Dao disembark that plane.‘

Pepper (pictured) added: ‘We were completely horrified and shocked to what happened to my father when we learned of the incident‘

‘He said that being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced leaving Vietnam,‘ Demetrio (pictured) said

The lawyer then went onto to claim his client, who fled Vietnam at the end of the war in the Asian country, was more fearful on Sunday night than he was when Saigon fell in 1975.

‘He said being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced leaving Vietnam‘ Dr Dao‘s lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, said

‘He said that being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced leaving Vietnam,‘ Demetrio said.

He also detailed the doctor‘s injuries, saying he suffered: a significant concussion, a broken nose, a sinus injury, in addition to losing two front teeth. Dr Dao was discharged from hospital on Wednesday night.

Demetrio added the doctor will soon receive reconstructive surgery, before he went on to criticize the airline industry as a whole.

‘For a long time airlines, United in particular, have bullied us. They have treated us less than maybe we deserve,‘ he said.

‘I conclude that what, based upon hundreds, literally hundreds, of tales of woe of United that here is what we want as a society: we want fairness in how people treat us, we want respect, and we want dignity.

Thomas Demetrio is pictured speaking to reporters in Chicago on Thursday morning about the Dr David Dao incident

Crystal Dao Pepper (middle) leaves a press conference at the Union League Club in downtown Chicago on Thursday morning

WHAT INJURIES DID DR DAVID DAO SUFFER?

‘That’s it. It seems so simple. Forget the law for a second… just treat us with respect, make us feel like you really care.

‘I must say I do not believe this is limited to the airline industry. I think corporate America needs to understand we all want to be treated in the same manner they treat their own family members.

‘So, our role, going forward will be to just get the facts. And to get them out. We’re going to be vocal about the whole subject of what we as a society say passengers are entitled to.

‘Are we going to just continue to be treated like cattle – bullied, given rude treatment?

‘We all have enough angst for flying as it is… But don’t treat the people who help make you the corporate entity you are like Dr Dao was treated.

Dr David Dao is pictured bleeding from the mouth (left) after he was body slammed by cops and dragged off (right) the overbooked United flight at Chicago O‘Hare

He also said a lawsuit will ‘probably‘ be filed against United, and that the airline has not ‘reached out‘ to Dr Dao in the wake of the incident.

‘RESPECT US‘: DR DAO‘s LAWYER‘S AIRLINE BLAST

For a long time airlines, United in particular, have bullied us. They have treated us less than maybe we deserve,‘ he said.

I conclude that what, based upon hundreds, literally hundreds, of tales of woe of United that here is what we want as a society: we want fairness in how people treat us, we want respect, and we want dignity.

That’s it. It seems so simple. Forget the law for a second… just treat us with respect, make us feel like you really care.

I must say I do not believe this is limited to the airline industry. I think corporate America needs to understand we all want to be treated in the same manner they treat their own family members.

Hopefully this lawsuit will create an international discussion on how we are going to be treated going forward.

We have to figure out, United has to figure out, the airline industry has to figure out. What are we going to do?

Maybe airlines need to start expecting the unexpected, but not at the expense – certainly not at the physical expense – of its paying passengers

Demetrio also spoke about United CEO Oscar Munoz‘s multiple press conference and apologies since the incident.

‘Yesterday Mr Munoz gave an interview, he was asked point blank: “Did Dr Dao do anything wrong?”‘ he told the reporters.

‘You know what he did? He hesitated. Then he regrouped and said no, Dr Dao did nothing wrong. That no one should have been treated the way Dr Dao was.

‘Stating the obvious. But he didn’t say it initially. Initially he backed up his people.

‘And that may be part of the problem – it’s us versus them.‘

The veteran attorney dismissed a question suggesting the incident was racially-motivated, saying: ‘I do not think this is a matter of race at all. I don’t think that’s the case at all, what happened to Dr Dao could have happened to any one of us.‘

‘And we’re them. Dr Dao, to his great credit, has come to understand he is the guy. He is the guy to stand up for customers going forward.‘

It was also revealed during the press conference that Dr Dao‘s wife was told to leave the plane after he was dragged off, his other attorney, Stephen Golan, said.

Earlier, Dr Dao‘s daughter spoke about the horror of seeing her father being physically abused.

Crystal Dao Pepper spoke to reporters in Chicago on Thursday morning, firstly thanking those from ‘around the world‘ who have supported her father and her family in recent days.

‘On behalf of my dad and my entire family, we would like to express our gratitude for the huge outpouring of prayers, love and concern we have received,‘ she said.

‘We would also like to thank all the nursing staff, physicians and staff who have taken care of my dad.

Video has emerged showing Dr David Dao arguing with police and a flight attendant just moments before he was dragged off an overbooked United flight in Chicago on Sunday night

Dr David Dao is the man who was dragged from a United flight in Chicago on Sunday. He is pictured with his wife, Teresa, and their grandchildren

CRYSTAL DAO PEPPER‘S STATEMENT

On behalf of my dad and my entire family, we would like to express our gratitude for the huge outpouring of prayers, love and concern we have received from all over the world these past few days.

We would also like to thank all the nursing staff, physicians and staff who have taken care of my dad.

It has been a very difficult time for my entire family, we are truly grateful for your support.

What happened to my dad should never happen to a human regardless of circumstance.

We were completely horrified and shocked to what happened to my father when we learned of the incident.

Seeing it on video made those emotions exacerbated. My dad is healing right now.

We hope in the future nothing like this happens again.

‘It has been a very difficult time for my entire family, we are truly grateful for your support.‘

She added: ‘We were completely horrified and shocked to what happened to my father when we learned of the incident.

‘Seeing it on video made those emotions exacerbated. We hope in the future nothing like this happens again.‘

Prior to the press conference, it was revealed Dr Dao‘s lawyers had already taken preliminary steps toward filing a lawsuit.

On Wednesday they filed an emergency motion in Cook County Circuit Court asking a judge to ensure the airline and city preserve surveillance video showing passengers boarding Flight 3411 to Louisville.

They‘re also seeking cockpit voice recordings, incident reports and other materials.

It comes after Dr Dao told local reporters in Louisville earlier this week that ‘everything‘ hurt after the ordeal.

The doctor was bleeding from the face in videos of the incident, and his head could clearly be seen being slammed into an armrest.

A Chicago Aviation Department officer has been placed on leave over the incident.

United was blasted over the incident, as Dr Dao became a sympathetic figure for most – if not all – who saw the shocking footage.

The airline‘s CEO was forced to issue a series of statements and apologies about the incident, and on Wednesday he announced a change to United policy.

Munoz told GMA the airline would never again call in police officers to haul a passenger from an overbooked flight.