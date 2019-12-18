Drake and Rihanna lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

Top of the pops! Drake and Rihanna lead the pack as the 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations are announced

Their romance has been whispered about, publicly talked discussed, its been off, its been on and not all the up and down drama is set to play out on the T-Mobile Arena‘s Las Vegas stage.

and are nominated as a pair but will also face off against on another at this year‘s .

Pete Wentz and Julia Michaels joined forces to announce the first initial round of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations on Good Morning America on Monday.

With the help of GMA host Michael Strahan, the two singer songwriters announced five categories – Top Female and Male Artists, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Artist.

The rest of the extensive list of categories was released after the announcement including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top R&B Song and Top Rock Song.

And the night is set to be celebration of Drake and Rihanna, with the pair dominating a number of categories.

Wearing a Gucci denim jacket Pete went first to reveal the Top Female Artist noms which are Adele, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Sia.

Julia – who stunned in a floral suit – revealed the Top Male Artist which includes Justin Bieber, Drake, Future, Shawn Mendes and last year‘s big winner, The Weeknd.

The Chainsmokers are the ones to beat in the coveted Top Hot 100 Song as they are nominated for their song Closer with Halsey as well as their track Don‘t Let Me Down with Daya.

Also nominated is Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla, One Dance; Justin Timberlake, Can‘t Stop the Feeling! and Twenty One Pilots, Heathens.

Nominated for the Top Billboard 200 Album category is a lot of fan favorites including, Beyoncé for Lemonade, Drake for Views, Rihanna for Anti, rock act Twenty One Pilots for Blurryface and The Weeknd for Starboy.

Pete and Julia wrapped up their announcements with another big category, Top Artist.

This year up for the gong is Adele, Beyoncé, Justin, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Arianna, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.

Also revealed on Monday but not during the GMA announcement was Top Hot 100 Artist which sees the familiar names, The Chainsmokers, Rihanna as well as Drake, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd nominated.

Once again shaping up to be the Rihanna Drake show is the category Top R&B Song as Rihanna is nominated for Needed Me as well as her song with Drake, Work. Not to be outdone Drake is also nominated for his track One Dance.

Trying to break their strong hold will be Bruno Mars with his 24K Magic and The Weeknd/Daft Punk‘s Starboy.

The Billboard 200 Artist sees the late legend Prince nominated alongside Beyoncé and Drake, as well as Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.

Overall with an impressive 22 nominations, Drake and The Chainsmokers, have tied the all-time record of most nominations in a single year.

While Rihanna may set a record too as with 12 all-time wins, Rihanna, the year‘s most nominated female artist with 14 nominations, could surpass Taylor Swift for the most Billboard wins – Taylor has 21 – if she takes home 10 or more awards.

Justin it also looking to meet Taylor‘s record – if he wins in all 6 of his categories.

While Drake, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots or Rihanna could surpass Adele to take the title of artist with the most wins in a single night should they win more than 12 awards.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21.

Billboard Music Awards Nominees

Top Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N‘ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Beyoncé

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Guns N‘ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay

Guns N‘ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Drake – Views

Rihanna – Anti

Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface

The Weeknd – Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Frank Ocean – Blonde

Rihanna – Anti

The Weeknd – Starboy

Top Rap Album

J. Cole 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake Views

Kevin Gates Islah

DJ Khaled Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean – They Don‘t Know

Florida Georgia Line – Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton – If I‘m Honest

Chris Stapleton – Traveller

Keith Urban Ripcord

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers – Cleopatra

Metallica – Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers –

The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface

Top Latin Album

J Balvin ‘Energia‘

CNCO ‘Primera Cita‘

Juan Gabriel ‘Los Dúo 2‘

Juan Gabriel ‘Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes‘

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho ‘Recuerden Mi Estilo‘

Top Dance/Electronic Album

The Chainsmokers ‘Bouquet (EP)‘

The Chainsmokers ‘Collage (EP)‘

Flume ‘Skin‘

Kygo ‘Cloud Nine‘

Lindsey Stirling ‘Brave Enough‘

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘

Justin Timberlake ‘Can‘t Stop The Feeling!‘

Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens‘

Top Selling Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘

Justin Timberlake ‘Can‘t Stop The Feeling!‘

Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens‘

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘

Sia Featuring Sean Paul ‘Cheap Thrills‘

Justin Timberlake ‘Can‘t Stop The Feeling!‘

Top Streaming Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty ‘Broccoli‘

Rihanna ‘Needed Me‘

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy‘

Top Streaming Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘

Desiigner ‘Panda‘

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall ‘JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)‘

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane ‘Black Beatles‘

Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens‘

Top Collaboration

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘

Sia Featuring Sean Paul ‘Cheap Thrills‘

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy‘

Top R&B Song

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘

Bruno Mars ‘24K Magic‘

Rihanna ‘Needed Me‘

Rihanna Featuring Drake ‘Work‘

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy‘

Top R&B Collaboration

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake ‘Come And See Me‘

Rihanna Featuring Drake ‘Work‘

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘I Feel It Coming‘

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy‘

Top Rap Song

Desiigner ‘Panda‘

Drake ‘Fake Love‘

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty ‘Broccoli‘

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert ‘Bad And Boujee‘

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane ‘Black Beatles‘

Top Rap Collaboration

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty ‘Broccoli‘

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall ‘JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)‘

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello ‘Bad Things‘

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert ‘Bad and Boujee‘

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane ‘Black Beatles‘

Top Country Song

Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK ‘Setting The World On Fire‘

Florida Georgia Line ‘H.O.L.Y.‘

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw ‘May We All‘

Little Big Town ‘Better Man‘

Keith Urban ‘Blue Ain‘t Your Color‘

Top Country Collaboration

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King ‘Different For Girls‘

Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK ‘Setting The World On Fire‘

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens ‘Kill A Word‘

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw ‘May We All‘

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill ‘Sober Saturday Night‘

Top Rock Song

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors ‘Sucker For Pain‘

Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens‘

Twenty One Pilots ‘Ride‘

Twenty One Pilots ‘Stressed Out‘

X Ambassadors ‘Unsteady‘

Top Latin Song

Daddy Yankee ‘Shaky Shaky‘

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin ‘Duele El Corazon‘

Nicky Jam ‘Hasta El Amanecer‘

Shakira Featuring Maluma ‘Chantaje‘

Carlos Vives & Shakira ‘La Bicicleta‘

Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna ‘This Is What You Came For‘

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ ‘Cold Water‘

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber ‘Let Me Love You‘

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards