Drake and Rihanna lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

Top of the pops! Drake and Rihanna lead the pack as the 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations are announced
Their romance has been whispered about, publicly talked discussed, its been off, its been on and not all the up and down drama is set to play out on the T-Mobile Arena‘s Las Vegas stage.
and are nominated as a pair but will also face off against on another at this year‘s .
Pete Wentz and Julia Michaels joined forces to announce the first initial round of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations on Good Morning America on Monday.
With the help of GMA host Michael Strahan, the two singer songwriters announced five categories – Top Female and Male Artists, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Artist.
The rest of the extensive list of categories was released after the announcement including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top R&B Song and Top Rock Song.
And the night is set to be celebration of Drake and Rihanna, with the pair dominating a number of categories.
Wearing a Gucci denim jacket Pete went first to reveal the Top Female Artist noms which are Adele, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Sia.
Julia – who stunned in a floral suit – revealed the Top Male Artist which includes Justin Bieber, Drake, Future, Shawn Mendes and last year‘s big winner, The Weeknd.
The Chainsmokers are the ones to beat in the coveted Top Hot 100 Song as they are nominated for their song Closer with Halsey as well as their track Don‘t Let Me Down with Daya.
Also nominated is Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla, One Dance; Justin Timberlake, Can‘t Stop the Feeling! and Twenty One Pilots, Heathens.
Nominated for the Top Billboard 200 Album category is a lot of fan favorites including, Beyoncé for Lemonade, Drake for Views, Rihanna for Anti, rock act Twenty One Pilots for Blurryface and The Weeknd for Starboy.
Pete and Julia wrapped up their announcements with another big category, Top Artist.
This year up for the gong is Adele, Beyoncé, Justin, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Arianna, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.
Also revealed on Monday but not during the GMA announcement was Top Hot 100 Artist which sees the familiar names, The Chainsmokers, Rihanna as well as Drake, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd nominated.
Once again shaping up to be the Rihanna Drake show is the category Top R&B Song as Rihanna is nominated for Needed Me as well as her song with Drake, Work. Not to be outdone Drake is also nominated for his track One Dance.
Trying to break their strong hold will be Bruno Mars with his 24K Magic and The Weeknd/Daft Punk‘s Starboy.
The Billboard 200 Artist sees the late legend Prince nominated alongside Beyoncé and Drake, as well as Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.
Overall with an impressive 22 nominations, Drake and The Chainsmokers, have tied the all-time record of most nominations in a single year.
While Rihanna may set a record too as with 12 all-time wins, Rihanna, the year‘s most nominated female artist with 14 nominations, could surpass Taylor Swift for the most Billboard wins – Taylor has 21 – if she takes home 10 or more awards.
Justin it also looking to meet Taylor‘s record – if he wins in all 6 of his categories.
While Drake, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots or Rihanna could surpass Adele to take the title of artist with the most wins in a single night should they win more than 12 awards.
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21.
Billboard Music Awards Nominees
Top Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N‘ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Beyoncé
Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist
Justin Bieber
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Guns N‘ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns N‘ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Rihanna – Anti
Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface
The Weeknd – Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album
Hamilton: An American Musical
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Frank Ocean – Blonde
Rihanna – Anti
The Weeknd – Starboy
Top Rap Album
J. Cole 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake Views
Kevin Gates Islah
DJ Khaled Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean – They Don‘t Know
Florida Georgia Line – Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton – If I‘m Honest
Chris Stapleton – Traveller
Keith Urban Ripcord
Top Rock Album
The Lumineers – Cleopatra
Metallica – Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers –
The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface
Top Latin Album
J Balvin ‘Energia‘
CNCO ‘Primera Cita‘
Juan Gabriel ‘Los Dúo 2‘
Juan Gabriel ‘Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes‘
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho ‘Recuerden Mi Estilo‘
Top Dance/Electronic Album
The Chainsmokers ‘Bouquet (EP)‘
The Chainsmokers ‘Collage (EP)‘
Flume ‘Skin‘
Kygo ‘Cloud Nine‘
Lindsey Stirling ‘Brave Enough‘
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘
Justin Timberlake ‘Can‘t Stop The Feeling!‘
Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens‘
Top Selling Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘
Justin Timberlake ‘Can‘t Stop The Feeling!‘
Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens‘
Top Radio Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘
Sia Featuring Sean Paul ‘Cheap Thrills‘
Justin Timberlake ‘Can‘t Stop The Feeling!‘
Top Streaming Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty ‘Broccoli‘
Rihanna ‘Needed Me‘
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy‘
Top Streaming Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘
Desiigner ‘Panda‘
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall ‘JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)‘
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane ‘Black Beatles‘
Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens‘
Top Collaboration
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘
Sia Featuring Sean Paul ‘Cheap Thrills‘
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy‘
Top R&B Song
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘
Bruno Mars ‘24K Magic‘
Rihanna ‘Needed Me‘
Rihanna Featuring Drake ‘Work‘
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy‘
Top R&B Collaboration
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla ‘One Dance‘
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake ‘Come And See Me‘
Rihanna Featuring Drake ‘Work‘
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘I Feel It Coming‘
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy‘
Top Rap Song
Desiigner ‘Panda‘
Drake ‘Fake Love‘
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty ‘Broccoli‘
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert ‘Bad And Boujee‘
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane ‘Black Beatles‘
Top Rap Collaboration
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty ‘Broccoli‘
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall ‘JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)‘
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello ‘Bad Things‘
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert ‘Bad and Boujee‘
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane ‘Black Beatles‘
Top Country Song
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK ‘Setting The World On Fire‘
Florida Georgia Line ‘H.O.L.Y.‘
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw ‘May We All‘
Little Big Town ‘Better Man‘
Keith Urban ‘Blue Ain‘t Your Color‘
Top Country Collaboration
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King ‘Different For Girls‘
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK ‘Setting The World On Fire‘
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens ‘Kill A Word‘
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw ‘May We All‘
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill ‘Sober Saturday Night‘
Top Rock Song
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors ‘Sucker For Pain‘
Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens‘
Twenty One Pilots ‘Ride‘
Twenty One Pilots ‘Stressed Out‘
X Ambassadors ‘Unsteady‘
Top Latin Song
Daddy Yankee ‘Shaky Shaky‘
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin ‘Duele El Corazon‘
Nicky Jam ‘Hasta El Amanecer‘
Shakira Featuring Maluma ‘Chantaje‘
Carlos Vives & Shakira ‘La Bicicleta‘
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey ‘Closer‘
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya ‘Don‘t Let Me Down‘
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna ‘This Is What You Came For‘
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ ‘Cold Water‘
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber ‘Let Me Love You‘
