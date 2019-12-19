Driver ‘nearly causes crash‘ after missing M6 turn-off

Driver slams on the brakes and ‘nearly causes a crash‘ after missing their M6 turn-off and the whole manouevre is caught on camera by police

A driver who missed their turn-off on the M6 and slammed on the brakes appeared to nearly cause a crash on the motorway.

The whole incident was caught on camera by Lancashire traffic police on a dashcam.

The footage shows a blue Ford Focus estate car slamming on the brakes before pulling off the M6 near Preston, Lancashire, by crawling across hatched markings.

The person behind the wheel will now face court for allegedly driving without due care and attention.

Lancashire Police posted a link to the attempted manouevre which happened at the area‘s Tickled Trout service station.

The force has been ed for comment.

Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.