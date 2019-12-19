Driver tries to flee police by darting into a McDonald‘s

Fast fool! Banned motorist leads police on high-speed chase through a McDonald‘s takeaway before driving at 90mph on the wrong side of the road

A disqualified driver tried to flee police by turning into a McDonald‘s drivethru and speeding at 90mph on the wrong side of the road.

Christopher Kennedy drove a blue Jaguar X-type and after seeing police he immediately accelerated in an effort to get away.

He swung into the restaurant in Kingstanding in Birmingham before going back onto the main road – forcing officers to abandon the chase for safety reasons.

The car was found shortly afterwards dumped on a driveway nearby following a collision with a fence.

CCTV and a mobile phone left in the vehicle were recovered which identified Kennedy as the driver.

Several arrest attempts were made but to no avail and Kennedy was added as wanted on the police national computer. He was arrested in 2016.

During interview Kennedy admitted that he was in court when he was originally disqualified from driving, he said he thought that the disqualification had expired.

Kennedy denied that the driving style displayed was dangerous.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 10 April, Kennedy was jailed for 20 months and further banned from driving for 37 months.

He will also be required to pass an extended driving test.

PC Rob Lattimer from CMPG said: ‘Kennedy has a history of dangerous driving and tried to evade arrest.

‘He was banned from driving but showed a blatant disregard for the disqualification and the safety of road users and pedestrians.

‘The prison sentence sends a clear message.

‘Do not put innocent members of the public in danger by driving dangerously.‘