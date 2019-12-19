Eamonn Holmes admits he‘s imagining Amanda Holden nude

‘I‘m thinking of her with no clothes on‘: Eamonn Holmes makes a VERY cheeky confession after quipping Amanda Holden looks like she‘s wearing underwear

He‘s never been one to keep his thoughts to himself.

But Eamonn Holmes made a very cheeky confession on Thursday‘s This Morning as he admitted that he was ‘imagining Amanda Holden with no clothes on‘.

Despite being joined by wife Ruth Langsford at the time, the 57-year-old Irish presenter couldn‘t resist making the bold comment after he observed the BGT judge is often fond of a skimpy ensemble.

Speaking to last year‘s Britain‘s Got Talent winner Richard Jones about his new show, Eamonn was shocked to see Amanda wearing a cream bralet in a promotional clip.

Turning to his wife, the star asked: ‘Why is Amanda Holden not wearing any clothes? Why is she in her underwear?‘

Taking the comments in good spirits, Ruth replied: ‘She likes being scantily clad.‘

Whilst the subject of Amanda‘s wardrobe was quickly dropped, it seems Eamonn hadn‘t moved on from the subject as he later revealed he was imagining the starlet without clothes on.

As Richard attempted to involve the presenter in a magic trick involving cards, he asked: ‘What number are you thinking about?‘

But cheeky Eamonn merely replied: ‘I‘m still thinking of Amanda Holden with no clothes on!‘

Eamonn‘s naughty comments came after Amanda promised her new dresses on Britain‘s Got Talent would be skimpier than ever.

Amanda – who has become famous for her very racy dresses on the show – admitted she wanted to blow BGT fans away with her latest collection, and is having most of them custom made.

She explained: ‘I haven’t planned them all yet. There are a couple of ideas but we do it later so that it’s after big events like the Oscars, Grammys and BAFTAs to make sure nothing we have picked gets worn before us. I’m getting a lot of stuff made for me.‘