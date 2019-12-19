Easter getaway ‘CARNAGE‘ as holidaymakers snarl airports

Easter getaway gridlock with tailbacks on motorways across Britain, huge queues at airports and swathes of the rail network preparing to shut down

Passengers kicking off the Easter getaway today described ‘carnage‘ as the annual travel chaos hit the country‘s airports and roads.

Air travellers abandoned their cars because of huge queues that built up on the main road into London Heathrow Airport – and tried to walk to the terminals.

But they were turned away and left stranded because the cars taking them to the airport had already left – although many vehicles were stuck in tailbacks for an hour.

More than 20million cars will be on the roads as Britons enjoy the long weekend – and many will kick off early on Maundy Thursday to make the most of their holiday.

Britain‘s busiest motorway already had a 17-mile jam this afternoon as motorists were left queuing for almost two hours after a car overturned on the M25 in Surrey.

Traffic queues to get under the River Thames and into Essex at Dartford in Kent this morning

Britain‘s busiest motorway already had a 17-mile jam this afternoon as motorists were left queuing for almost two hours after a car overturned on the M25 in Surrey

Slow-moving traffic on the northbound M6 near Corley service station in Warwickshire after a crash between a heavy goods vehicle and a car caused delays today

Traffic queues on the A14 near Cambridge – which runs between Suffolk and Warwickshire and connects East Anglia to London – on Maundy Thursday morning as the getaway starts

Meanwhile huge tailbacks of up to seven miles and at least an hour of delays are facing drivers on the M20 after a car crashed into a lump of concrete.

The car‘s tyres burst after it hit the concrete, which is believed to have fallen from the back of a van, but no one is thought to have been injured in the incident at about 1pm near junction five for Aylesford, Kent.

One passenger today said the traffic into Heathrow ‘would be the death of me‘, and photographs showed huge queues stretching through the airport‘s road tunnel.

Some 868,000 people will travel through Heathrow between Good Friday and Easter Monday, including 200,000 more families compared to a typical Friday to Monday.

Witnesses had earlier warned of travel chaos with the M4 spur into the airport closed this morning, although the problems began to clear up later in the day.

Heathrow also said it was working with the Border Force to ease the arrivals backlog after passengers complained of spending up to 45 minutes in passport queues.

Tony Williams complained of ‘shocking service yet again‘ at London Heathrow Airport as he was one of many air passengers facing a long queue for passport control

Passenger Tara MacLachlan said she was witnessing ‘probably the worst queues‘ at London Gatwick Airport‘s passport control that she had ‘ever seen‘ at 11.20pm last night

Tara Connolly tweeted to British Airways last night: ‘First you got rid of food on board, now people on the ground! Queues to drop a bag at Heathrow are insane – now it‘s self drop!

But the huge number of motorists is expected to see simple 40 minute journeys take more than two hours, with the biggest delays expected on the M25, M4, M5 and M6.

The M25 motorway around London will be the busiest road as drivers crawl at a snail‘s pace of 17mph – 53mph less than the national speed limit.

Research has found that motorists making their way on the M5 towards to the West Country will also struggle, moving at an average speed of just 25mph.

The number of vehicles being driven on Maundy Thursday and Easter Monday will increase by 20 per cent, a study by transport analytics company Inrix found.

It suggests that traffic levels will reach their peak at 5pm tomorrow – up 30 per cent on last year. Delays on the M25 will typically last 90 minutes.

Those on the M5 are likely to experience delays of almost an hour. Those driving today are against using major roads between 4pm and 6pm.

A vehicle accident in the tunnel towards London Heathrow Airport caused long delays – with traffic not moving for nearly an hour, according to a witness

Passengers were said to be getting out of their cars to walk towards Heathrow because of the queues – before they were turned away and left stranded

The biggest delays expected on Maundy Thursday today are shown in the graphic above

Meanwhile, Easter Sunday will be the quietest day in terms of vehicles on the road as shops are expected to be closed.

Graham Cookson from Inrix said: ‘With UK drivers spending an average of 30 hours in congestion last year, they are no stranger to sitting in traffic.

‘We expect significant delays over the Easter period due to a combination of factors, including the regular post-work peak, the start of the school break, people going on holiday, railway engineering works and Tube closures.

‘Our advice to drivers is to consider alternative routes or avoid peak times altogether. By checking live traffic data drivers can ensure they reach their destinations in good time.‘

This graphic shows the train lines affected by engineering and other disruption this weekend

Heathrow said it was working with Border Force officials to ease the backlog after passengers complained of spending up to 45 minutes in passport queues

One witness told of ‘carnage‘ for those flying out of terminal two or three at Heathrow Airport

Network Rail has told travellers more than 200 engineering works will be taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend as it deploys 13,000 workers to fix old tracks.

This will cause delays for passengers across the country, as large swathes of Britain‘s railway network are disrupted or put out of action.

Services in and out of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Edinburgh are among those which will be affected by the £70million upgrade.

The engineering works will take place between Good Friday and Easter Monday, with many trains subjected to speed limits and diversions.

Some passengers must use bus replacement services during the works, which are designed to see more trains to arrive on time once the network is running again.

Cars queue on the M25 near Addlestone in Surrey as Easter traffic is expected to peak on Maundy Thursday today

Traffic queuing for the Dartford Tunnel in Kent this morning as the Easter holidays begin early

The incident on the M6 in Warwickshire between a heavy goods vehicle and a car caused huge delays today

The biggest disruptions will include the closure of the line between London Liverpool Street and Essex, which will hit operators such as Great Anglia and TfL Rail.

Elsewhere, bus replacement services will be used on several key services into Bristol Temple Meads, and on a number of lines in the West Midlands, affecting Birmingham New Street.

The Easter work is part of a £50billion project to upgrade Britain‘s creaking Victorian rail network.

Network Rail has warned passengers to plan ahead and said it is carrying out the work over the four-day weekend as fewer passengers use the railways on bank holidays.

The A14 near Cambridge was looking busy this morning as the Easter getaway begins

A14: This year‘s Easter period is expected to see more than 20 million cars on the UK‘s roads

Phil Hufton, managing director England & Wales at Network Rail, said: ‘We know that many people want to use the railway during the Easter holidays and the good news is that over 95 per cent of the network is unaffected by this work.

‘But there will be some services that are impacted and so we strongly advise passengers to plan their journeys in advance.‘

A Highways England spokesman said: ‘We are listening to what motorists are telling us and always try to minimise disruption leading up to Bank Holidays when many people go away on breaks or visit family.

‘In our experience the Easter weekend is the busiest time, which is why we have suspended roadworks on the majority of roads, leaving only essential works in place. However, it is not possible to remove all roadworks due to safety reasons.‘

Weather threatens to spoil Easter trips with rain and gale-force winds

The weather threatens to spoil some trips with rain, gale-force winds and lower temperatures set to blight much of northern England and Scotland as the bank holiday unfolds, while sunny patches could appear further south.

In rural areas of Scotland and the North, spring could be mistaken for its predecessor – with frosty conditions poised to take hold on Saturday night, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will be a far cry from the summer-like heights across much of the country last week, instead hovering between 15C and 17C (59F and 62F) in southern England between today and Sunday, and between 11C and 12C (52F and 54F) in northern England and Scotland.

This means Easter Day will be on the cool side – and, in fact, most areas were warmer on Christmas Day last year.

Easter Day will be on the cool side – most areas were warmer on Christmas Day last year

Stuck in terrible queues? Please send your photos to: pictures

HOW WILL YOUR RAIL JOURNEY IN BRITAIN BE AFFECTED THIS EASTER? Good Friday Easter Saturday Easter Day Easter Monday Arriva Trains Wales Normal service Buses between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton As before plus Cardiff and Ebbw Vale buses Normal service c2c Reduced service London Liverpool Street trains diverted to Fenchurch Street As before Reduced service Caledonian Sleeper Trains diverted and won‘t call at Watford, Crewe, Preston or Carlisle No service As Friday Normal service Chiltern Railways Reduced service Reduced service Reduced service Reduced service CrossCountry Trains between Reading/Southampton won‘t call at Doncaster Buses between Glasgow Central and Motherwell Buses between Leamington Spa, Coventry and BHX Scotland to South West trains diverted via Doncaster East Midlands Trains Normal service Normal service Amended service Amended service Gatwick Express Normal service Normal service No service Normal service Grand Central Normal service Normal service Normal service Normal service Great Northern Enhanced Saturday service Normal service Normal service Enhanced Saturday service Great Western Railway Train diversions and buses due to engineering works Buses replace trains between Bristol and Chippenham / Frome As before As before Greater Anglia / Stansted Express Buses between Ingatestone/Billericay and Newbury Park Buses between Ingatestone/Billericay and Newbury Park As before, plus Norwich to Sheringham buses Buses between Ingatestone/Billericay and Newbury Park Heathrow Connect Trains won‘t call at Hanwell or West Ealing Trains every 30 minutes Trains every hour Trains every 30 minutes Heathrow Express Trains every 30 minutes Trains every 30 minutes Normal Sunday service Trains every 30 minutes Hull Trains Amended service Normal service Normal service Amended service Island Line Normal service Normal service Normal service Normal service London Midland Amended service; no trains between Bletchley and Bedford Buses between Telford Central and Wolverhampton Amended service Buses between Telford Central and Wolverhampton London Overground No service Camden Road to Stratford and Romford and Upminster As before, but normal service otherwise As before, but normal service otherwise As before, but normal service otherwise Merseyrail No trains between James Street and Liverpool Central As before As before As before Northern Buses between Church Fenton and Leeds, and Selby and Leeds As before, and amended service on other lines As before As before ScotRail Unknown Trains diverted between Motherwell and Glasgow As before As before Southern Buses between West Croydon and Epsom Downs As before No trains to or from London Victoria Buses between West Croydon and Epsom Downs Southeastern No trains at London Bridge, Cannon Street and Charing Cross As before As before As before South West Trains Buses between Poole and Wareham and Barnes and Hounslow / Teddington As before As before Amended service TfL Rail Buses replace all trains Buses replace all trains Buses replace all trains Buses replace all trains Thameslink Saturday service Saturday service Sunday service Saturday service TransPennine Express Reduced service between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester No Liverpool to Huddersfield trains via Manchester Vic Trains from Scarborough to York, not Liverpool Buses between Selby and Leeds Virgin Trains Unknown Buses between Carlisle and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh As before As before Virgin Trains East Coast Bank holiday service with Leeds reduced to hourly Normal service Normal service Bank holiday service with Leeds reduced to hourly

Here‘s one train that is running today: The majestic Flying Scotsman puts up a head of steam as she passes through the Sussex countryside on the Bluebell Railway this morning

The 93-year-old steam locomotive and jewel of British industrial heritage makes its way from Sheffield Park station to East Grinstead on the Bluebell Railway Line in East Sussex