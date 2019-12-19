Egypt Coptic Church cuts back Easter celebrations after attacks

Egypt‘s Coptic Church says it will cut back Easter celebrations after the two bomb attacks that killed at least 45 people last weekend.

Church events are cancelled and only prayers will be held, it says.

Egypt‘s government imposed a three-month state of emergency following the bombings in Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta on Palm Sunday.

Meanwhile, officials say one of the suicide bombers was a fugitive with links to militant cells.

He has been identified as Mahmoud Hassan Mubarak Abdullah, who was born in 1986 in the southern province of Qena and had been a resident of the north-eastern Suez province, the interior ministry said.

He used to work for a petroleum company and was linked to a cell that carried out the attack on a in which 25 people were killed, it added.

The suspect blew himself up after being stopped by police at the gates of St Mark‘s Cathedral in Alexandria, where Coptic Pope Tawadros II led a Palm Sunday service.

Authorities said they were still trying to identify the Tanta attacker.

They named 19 other suspects of being linked to the attacks and offered a reward of 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($5,500; £4,400) for any information leading to their arrests.

So-called Islamic State (IS) said it was behind both explosions.

Easter celebrations on Saturday night would be limited to Masses to mourn the victims of the attacks, Bishop Emmanuel Ayad of Luxor was quoted by the state-run news agency Mena as saying.

Decorations and the traditional handing out of sweets to children by the Coptic Pope will also be cancelled, AFP reports.

The attacks on Christians, who make up about 10% of Egypt‘s population, raised security fears ahead of a visit to Cairo by Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, scheduled for 28 and 29 April.

In a visit to Pope Tawadros II, President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi vowed to hunt down those responsible for the bombings.