Dare to bare in a tiny bikini by Minimale Animale like Elisa

Magic Johnson‘s daughter Elisa flaunts her sexy bikini bod in skimpy swimsuit as she packs on the PDA with her beau Anthony in Miami Beach

Her boyfriend Anthony Alcaraz was dubbed a ‘loser‘ after he allegedly kissed her brother EJ Johnson in an attempt to gain access to their luxury lifestyle last year.

But Elisa Johnson was clearly not concerned as she enjoyed a romantic getaway with her French model beau in Miami Beach on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old daughter of basketball legend Magic Johnson stunned in a tiny orange bikini while frolicking along the coastal front.

Elisa packed on the PDA with Anthony while parading her phenomenal figure in the skimpy two-piece.

She showcased her enviable physique in the brightly colored two-piece which included triangle top and barely there bottoms.

Her toned stems glistened on the sunshine-soaked sandy beach as she splashed in the warm waters.

She added a few gold and silver bangle bracelets and chunky rings for a bit of sparkle.

Elisa‘s silky raven tresses were styled in relaxed waves and she added a bright red lip for an extra pop of color.

Meanwhile, Anthony was the subject of a recent story line on her and her brother EJ Johnson‘s reality TV show, EJNYC.

EJ accused Anthony of ‘hitting on him first‘ and claimed he flirted with him outrageously then left him hanging.

The fierce fashionista claimed that his sister’s boyfriend had led him on in a club, before they’d got together.

‘He‘s a loser,‘ he raged during the premiere of EJNYC.

‘I was told not to say anything about him kissing me, but he did, it happened,‘ he griped.

‘The man that led me on is now hooking up with my sister, and I’m supposed to be OK with it.‘

‘I will never like him,‘ said EJ, telling Elisa that she should not have continued a relationship with Anthony after ‘everything that happened.‘

‘It‘s like my feelings don‘t matter,‘ he told her petulantly.

‘My brother wants me to cut things off with Anthony, but I can’t do that because I have developed serious feelings for him,‘ she said.

However almost a year later the couple appeared to be very much together and in love.

Elisa was adopted by the Hall Of Famer and his wife Cookie when she was just three-weeks-old.