Ellen DeGeneres relists her LA condo for under $7million

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi put LA condo back on the market for cut price of $7million

Ellen DeGeneres is taking another try at selling one of her Los Angeles homes.

The 59-year-old comedienne‘s recently relisted a Beverly Hills area luxury condo she owns with wife Portia De Rossi.

The duo listed their spacious condo for just shy of $7million, for a space that features breathtaking views of Los Angeles nestled in chic and luxurious Beverly West towers.

The 3800 square foot spot features a panoramic view of Los Angeles, also boasting two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and floor to ceiling windows.

For those in the market for something more short term, the space is available to rent for $23,500 per month.

At just under $7million, the condo is now slightly less than the $7.5million price tag from when originally put on the market in late 2014.

The DeGeneres-De Rossi family picked up the house in 2014 for $6.2million, so if they receive asking price will stand to make over half-a-million in profit.

Located in the uber-upscale Beverly West towers, the home overlooks the swanky LA Country Club.

The residence offers a 24-hour doorman, concierge, an outdoor saltwater swimming pool, a common terrace with barbecue grills, and ‘a state-of-the-art fitness center with Pilates room.‘

It also promises ‘State Certified security‘ and a full time groundskeeper.

The TV hostess and actress wife are fond of picking up pricey properties.

They also have houses in Beverly Hills, Malibu and a 17 acre estate in Santa Barbara, which is also currently on the market.

The coastal gem is listed for a cool $45million dollars and is listed through .