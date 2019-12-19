Ellen DeGeneres relists her LA condo for under $7million

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi put LA condo back on the market for cut price of $7million
Ellen DeGeneres is taking another try at selling one of her Los Angeles homes.
The 59-year-old comedienne‘s recently relisted a Beverly Hills area luxury condo she owns with wife Portia De Rossi.
The duo listed their spacious condo for just shy of $7million, for a space that features breathtaking views of Los Angeles nestled in chic and luxurious Beverly West towers.
The 3800 square foot spot features a panoramic view of Los Angeles, also boasting two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and floor to ceiling windows.
For those in the market for something more short term, the space is available to rent for $23,500 per month.
At just under $7million, the condo is now slightly less than the $7.5million price tag from when originally put on the market in late 2014.
The DeGeneres-De Rossi family picked up the house in 2014 for $6.2million, so if they receive asking price will stand to make over half-a-million in profit.
Located in the uber-upscale Beverly West towers, the home overlooks the swanky LA Country Club.
The residence offers a 24-hour doorman, concierge, an outdoor saltwater swimming pool, a common terrace with barbecue grills, and ‘a state-of-the-art fitness center with Pilates room.‘
It also promises ‘State Certified security‘ and a full time groundskeeper.
The TV hostess and actress wife are fond of picking up pricey properties.
They also have houses in Beverly Hills, Malibu and a 17 acre estate in Santa Barbara, which is also currently on the market.
The coastal gem is listed for a cool $45million dollars and is listed through .