Be pretty in prints on the beach with Elsa's Spell & The Gypsy Collective bikini

That‘s cheeky! Elsa Pataky kicks husband Chris Hemsworth‘s behind in an attempt to get his attention as they holiday in Byron Bay with Matt Damon

They‘ve been married for over six years.

But , 33, and Elsa Pataky, 40, appeared more smitten than ever during a day out in Byron Bay on Tuesday.

The blonde beauty used her foot to cheekily prod Chris in the bottom and get his attention, while spending the day with actor Matt Damon and his family.

The cheeky grab for attention came as Chris stood with his back to Elsa, who was chatting to Matt‘s wife of 11 years, Luciana Barroso, 40.

Elsa showed her stunning physique in a pretty floral bikini, wearing a wide brimmed navy hat.

Luciana looked beachy with a printed sun dress over her bikini, also donning a straw hat.

The former bartender hugged one of her daughters with The Bourne Identity actor as Elsa tried to get the attention of her partner.

Chris, who was dressed in a grey muscle tee and board shorts, had his back to his wife as she prodded his behind.

The Thor star appeared aware that something was awry but didn‘t turn around, instead sporting an amused expression.

But it seemed Chris could only ignore his wife for so long, soon turning around to chat to Elsa and Luciana.

The trio seemed comfortable in each other‘s company, talking animatedly as they took a break from the sand.

Soon they were also joined by Matt and more kids, The Great Wall actor sporting a rash top and board shorts.

Elsa and Chris appeared affectionate with each other throughout the two families‘ trip to the beach.

The loved-up couple were later seen stealing a moment alone among the trees, hugging each other warmly.

Later on Chris took on a surf instructor role with his four-year-old daughter India Rose, taking her for a spin on a tiny surfboard.

Later in the day things got more dramatic, with an ambulance called to the beach after Matt‘s youngest daughter Stella, six, was stung by a jellyfish.

The Good Will Hunting actor leapt into action, rushing into a local cafe for some ice while his wife Luciana comforted the little girl.

The Damons have been holidaying with the Hemsworths since Saturday, with Matt and Chris longtime friends.