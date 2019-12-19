Elvis Andrus Tricked Cameron Maybin Out Of An Extra Base With A Slick Little Fake Tag

The Rangers blew the Angels out early this afternoon, thanks to some steady work from Yu Darvish and a hail of hits from almost every batter in the lineup. Their defense was also on point, and no play was better than one Elvis Andrus made in the second inning.

Cameron Maybin got a great jump on Darvish and easily stole second base. He could have taken a shot at third if he was feeling frisky, but Andrus played it cool and did not betray that Robinson Chirinos has skied his throw. Instead of seeing a leaping Andrus, Maybin saw what looked like a possible tag and he didn’t even realize he had a potential shot at an extra bag.

The only thing wilier than the hidden ball trick is the phantom ball trick.

