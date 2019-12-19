EPA waited to warn Michigan homeowner of cancer-causing chemical

CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

Test results showing elevated levels of benzene have Kim Cupples worried about the safety of her Grace Street home. Beth LeBlanc/Lansing State Journal

Kim Cupples poses for a portrait at her home on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in Lansing by the old Adams Plating site. The site is fenced off and runs along Cupples‘ yard. The EPA identified it as a source of contamination. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

1 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE

LANSING TWP. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency measured levels of a cancer-causing chemical at a Lansing Township home last summer that were so high, by state standards, the family living there could have been evacuated.

But the EPA waited nearly six months to share those results with homeowners Kim Cupples and Joe Bell and the state agency tasked with evacuating them.

An EPA official told the State Journal the agency delayed releasing results because they were “being analyzed and validated.”

When the EPA finally shared the results with the state in January, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services asked the EPA to retest at Cupples’ home. Those tests were conducted in early March and results completed within three weeks.

Related:

.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; } .oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }

The results came back high enough to require additional investigation, but lower than the state threshold for evacuation.

Cupples, who provided her results to the State Journal, remains shaken by the continued testing.

A U.S. EPA Superfund Cleanup Site pictured on Thursday, March 2, 2017 on the site of the former Adams Plating Company in Lansing. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

“It’s scary,” Cupples said. “Every day I wake up and I’m stressed out, and I’m scared and I don’t want to be here.”

Hers is one of several homes recently tested near the former location of Adams Plating Company, an industrial site with a history of contamination.

The Rosemary Street business — now just an abandoned lot surrounded by a green fence and a handful of homes — was victim to decades of contamination before a fire destroyed it in 2010.

Years later, the location in the neighborhood west of the former Fisher Body Plant is far from recovered.

And the toll it has taken on surrounding residents is still unclear.

Green water and decades of contamination

Concerns about Adams Plating surfaced in 1980 with green water.

A ruptured clay tile drain system near the facility began leaking green water into the basement of a nearby home in July 1980, according to a 2015 report from the EPA.

Officials found chromium in the basement water, most likely from Adams Plating — a company that had specialized in chrome, nickel and copper electroplating since 1964.

Prior to that, in the 1950s, an underground storage tank leaking solvent was removed from the site. And through the 1970s Adams Plating Company was cited for discharges of treated waste to the municipal sewer, according to EPA records.

But the discovery of green water in the 1980s prompted increased scrutiny by the EPA. The agency began to remove ground soil and put in place more restrictive discharge processes for the company.

Firefighters set up rigs to help battle a fire at Adams Plating Monday Dec. 27, 2010. (Photo: Lansing State Journal file photo)

In 1989, Adams Plating Company was added as a Superfund site to the National Priorities List, a list that prioritizes hazardous release and contamination sites in the U.S.

There are 65 such sites in Michigan, including the former Barrels, Inc. on Larch Street, Motor Wheel, Inc. on High Street, and Parsons Chemical Works, Inc. in Grand Ledge, according to EPA online records.

Cleanup at Adams Plating continued through 1995, at which point the site was slated for review every five years.

Fifteen years later, in 2010, a massive fire destroyed Adams Plating Company.

Firefighters used thousands of gallons of water to fight the fire — water that carried a bevy of contaminants like cyanide, copper, nickel and chromium into streets, ditches and basements. Chromium levels in the water were “nearly 100 times higher than what is characteristically toxic.”

After the fire, cleanup crews removed “58,780 gallons of hazardous liquids, 2,050 tons of hazardous solids, and 13 roll-off boxes of non-hazardous solids,” according to EPA reports.

Since then a green fence has been constructed around the lot where Adams Plating once stood and environmental officials revisit the site for regular testing.

A timeline of testing

It was one of those routine tests that found elevated benzene levels in Cupples’ Grace Street home and two others.

The EPA sent test results from March and July 2016 air samples to Cupples and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality in January, nearly six months after testing wrapped.

EPA officials tested six homes in the area last year, and retested three earlier this year. Cupples shared her results with the State Journal; the newspaper was unable to obtain the results of other homes tested in the area from state and federal officials, so it‘s not clear which homes in the area are part of the testing.

Cupples’ indoor air sample results note the EPA’s screening level for benzene is 0.36 micrograms per cubic meter, a threshold that, if broached, would require further evaluation. Her home tested at 1.6 in March 2016 and 5.96 in July 2016.

Senior project geologist Brent Ritchie, of the Mannik Smith Group, installs equipment that will test for benzene in the basement of Kim Cupples' Lansing Township home on March 9, 2017. The U.S. EPA contracted with Mannik Smith to determine the levels of benzene inside Cupples' home. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/Lansing State Journal)

The result surpassed the state‘s trigger or evacuation level of 3.6 micrograms per cubic meter, but did not reach the EPA‘s higher threshold for action of 36 micrograms per cubic meter.

The DEQ sent the results to the Michigan Department of Health and Human services — the agency tasked with determining evacuation — in February “because of the discrepancy in action levels between EPA and MDHHS,” according to the EPA.

Jessica Ferris, a Superfund project manager for the DEQ, said the agency plans to inform the EPA of its expectations regarding future indoor air results.

“In general we would expect to receive results from EPA sooner than we did in this situation,” Ferris said in an email.

MDHHS officials said it‘s impossible to say whether Cupples and her family would have been evacuated had the state received results earlier than January. But the results did spur the state to request additional testing and an expedited lab turnaround.

“We just wanted to have a good understanding of whether these results were repeatable,” said Christina Bush, a toxicologist with MDHHS.

“(The results) are concerning if it is an ongoing exposure like that and it is coming from a contamination source that is not under control.”

On March 9, EPA contractors descended on Cupples’ home with back hoes, drills, tubing and silver pods. They drilled holes in the soil and basement, and snaked tubing through those holes that captured air samples to measure for benzene.

Those tests came back very near the March 2016 levels, Cupples said, but officials assured her they would return for testing soon.

“We kind of have to go on the data that we have now and now it’s saying that we don’t find a public health threat,” Bush said. “But we want to get more information to feel more certain about that.”

Jeff Lippert, a federal on-scene coordinator for the EPA’s Superfund division, said its unclear where the benzene is originating. He said benzene was never listed as a contaminant of concern at Adams Plating, but that doesn’t mean the chemical isn’t coming from there.

“The investigation (into) where it is coming from would be down the road,” Lippert said.

Lippert plans to return to the Lansing Township site in May for additional testing.

Continued testing, continued concern

Exposure to benzene can impact bone marrow, leading to fatigue, anemia, an inability to fight infection, and poor blood clotting, said Jim Wagner, an inhalation toxicologist at Michigan State University. Long-term exposure can lead to leukemia.

Wagner said the state‘s threshold for evacuation, at 3.6 micrograms per cubic meter, is relatively low.

For example, he said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates there‘s “minimal risk” from up to two weeks of exposure to 29 micrograms per cubic meters of benzene, from up to a year of exposure to 19 micrograms per cubic meters, or from more than a year of exposure to 9.6 micrograms per cubic meter.

The risk from lower levels like those recorded at Cupples‘ home are “small, but real,” Wagner said. The safest level of benzene is zero, he said, and he understands Cupples‘ concern.

“I wouldn’t want to live there,” Wagner said.

Cupples still does, but her adult daughter moved out for a time over health concerns.

Cupples‘ house is paid off, she said, and she hesitates to change location after the work and money she and Bell have put into their home. She‘s spent the last couple of months trying to determine how risky it is to stay.

That has included calling state and federal agencies, tracking down any information she can find on the chemicals in her home and the abandoned industrial site next door.

Dog-eared reports and creased test results litter the ottoman in the living room of her Grace Street home.

“At this point, they can‘t tell us if it‘s safe; they can‘t tell us if it‘s not safe,” Cupples said.

Lansing Township Supervisor Diontrae Hayes said the township was not aware of ongoing testing at the site until reading a State Journal article on the subject earlier this year. She said the township has reached out to the DEQ and EPA for more information.

“We want our residents to be safe,” Hayes said. “We don’t want them to have any worry or fear that the structures they’re living in aren’t habitable.”

That’s a fear that persists for Cupples, even after recent tests indicated lower levels of benzene.

“We are in a huge bind, but we don’t know what to do,” Cupples said. “We have no idea what to do.”

Beth LeBlanc at, , or on Twitter .

1 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORERead or Share this story: http://on.freep/2pbwqMH