‘It‘s not about the ring, it‘s about the love‘: Erin Molan discusses ‘$100,000‘ diamond engagement ring from policeman fiancé Sean Ogilvy

Erin Molan announced last week she was engaged to policeman Sean Ogilvy.

And on Thursday, the TV personality addressed the public attention surrounding her ‘$100,000‘ diamond ring.

On , co-host Paul Vautin told Erin: ‘I‘ve got to say, your ring got a lot of attention.‘

Erin, 33, replied: ‘It has. It‘s not about the ring. It‘s about the love. You know that.‘

The Channel Nine star revealed on Instagram last Thursday ‘the love of (her) life‘ had proposed.

She shared a photo of her large diamond ring, before proudly showing it off on The Footy Show.

House of K‘dor later confirmed Erin‘s 2.2 carat engagement ring cost around $100,000.

Her fiancé Sean, 41, saved for six months to afford the ring, according to .

Last Friday, Erin told : ‘He‘s done so well. I seriously can‘t stop looking at it.‘

Erin and Sean debuted their romance in March 2016. At the time, she told Daily Mail Australia: ‘We are very much in love.‘

She continued: ‘I think it‘s for life. He is a good boy, so we will see.‘

In September, Erin revealed her desire to start a family, telling : ‘I definitely want to be a mum. I can‘t wait.‘