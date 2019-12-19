European Golden Boy shortlist: 14 Premier League players included among the nominees

A host of Premier League players have been included in the shortlist for the 2017 European Golden Boy award.

The award, which has been won by the likes of Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi, has been run by Italian sports publication Tuttosport for the past 14 years.

Voted for by journalists across Europe, the accolade is given to the young player in Europe deemed to have impressed most over the past calendar year.

GOLDEN BOY SHORTLIST

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham)

Ben Woodburn (Liverpool)

Tosin Adarabioyo (Manchester City)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Man United)

Tom Davies (Everton)

Pablo Maffeo (Manchester City)

Joel Asoro (Sunderland)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Jonathan Leko (West Brom)

Sobhy Ramadan (Stoke City)

Marcus Rashford (Man United)

Dominic Solanke (Chelsea)

Enes Unal (Manchester City/Twente)

Thibaud Verlinden (Stoke City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Mile Svilar (Anderlecht)

Alban Lafont (Tolouse)

Lazar Karevic (Ofk Grbalj)

Antonis Stergiakis (Slavia Sofia)

Vahan Bichakhchyan (Shirak Gyumri)

Pape Cheikh (Celta Vigo)

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)

Ante Coric (Dinamo Zagreb)

Daniel Da Silva (Roma)

Amadou Diawara (Napoli)

Mikkel Duelund (FC Midtjylland)

Sergei Eremenko (Basel)

Kolbeinn Finnsson (Groningen)

Christian Frydek (Sparta Prague)

Ianis Hagi (Fiorentina)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nanitamo Ikone (Montpellier)

Bozhidar Kraev (Levski Sofia)

Manuel Locatelli (AC Milan)

Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin)

Jean-Victor Makengo (Caen)

Emre Mor (Borussia Dortmund)

Manu Morlanes (Villarreal)

Valentino Muller (Altach)

Ruben Neves (Porto)

Abdelhak Nouri (Ajax)

Abdulkhadir Omur (Trabzonspor)

Javier Ontiveros (Malaga)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich)

Gerson Santos Da Silva (Roma)

Ferran Sarsanedas (Barcelona)

Luca Zidane (Real Madrid)

Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)

Diogo Dalot (Porto)

Julen Arellano (Barcelona/Osasuna)

Pol Lirola (Sassuolo)

Cristian Manea (Mouscron)

Adrian Marin (Villarreal/Leganes)

Aaron Martin (Espanyol)

Paolo Medina (Real Madrid)

Jorge Mere (Sporting Gijon)

Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund)

Malang Sarr (Nice)

Dayot Upamecano (RB Salzburg/Leipzig)

Erik Andersson (Malmo)

Claude Adjapong (Sassuolo)

Maxime Baila Lopez (Marseille)

Nicolo Barella (Cagliari)

Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Jari Schuurman (Willem II)

Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht)

Idrissa Toure (Schalke 04)

Daniil Utkin (Krasnodar)

Nikola Vlasic (Hajduk Split)

Sam Schreck (Bayer Leverkusen)

Cristian Rivera (Eibar)

Fabian Benko (Bayern Monaco)

Jean-Kevin Augustin (PSG)

Ousmane Dembele (Dortmund)

Kasper Dolberg (Ajax)

Breel Embolo (Schalke 04)

Malcom Filipe (Bordeaux)

Jose Gomes (Benfica)

Nedim Hadzic (Sarajevo)

Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund)

Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)

Dawid Kownacki (Lech Poznan)

Lazaros Lamprou (Panionios)

Christopher Nkunku (PSG)

Jens Odgaard (Lyngby)

Rui Pedro (Porto)

Ezequiel Ponce (Granada)

Alejandro Pozo Pozo (Sevilla)

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Borna Sosa (Dinamo Zagreb)

Sander Svendsen (Molde)

Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow)

Justin Kluivert (Ajax)

Youssef En Nesyri (Malaga)

Kylian Mbappe (Monaco)

All nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation‘s top tier.

And 14 players from the English top flight have a chance of winning after being nominated for the award, which was won by Bayern Munich and Portugal starlet Renato Sanches last year.

Manchester City alone have four players on the list while players from Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton, Sunderland, Chelsea, Stoke and West Brom also have representatives.

Raheem Sterling was the last Premier league player to win the prize, back in 2014.

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has been earmarked as an early favourite to take home the trophy with the 18-year-old having scored 21 goals in 34 appearances so far this season.

The most recent of those came in the form of a brace in the 3-2 Champions League first leg victory at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.