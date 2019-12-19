Eva Mendes compliments niece‘s ‘killer bone structure‘

It must run in the family! Eva Mendes compliments niece Dani‘s ‘killer bone structure‘ as she re-posts make-up tutorial

Stunning looks clearly run in the family for Eva Mendes.

The actress praised her niece in an post, on Wednesday, and it was hard to miss their striking similarities.

Eva, 43, shared a video of her niece, and complimented her on her pretty features.

Eva captioned: ‘My gorgeous niece using for what she calls an easy look. Yea, real easy when you have that killer bone structure! What a natural beauty. ❤ #circabeauty.‘

Those ‘killer‘ cheek bones clearly run in the family.

Eva‘s niece Dani is the daughter of her sister Janet.

They clearly share a close relationship as Dani has posted a number of pictures with her famous aunt.

On March 5, she shared a snap as a child, captioned: ‘happy birthday to my beautiful aunt ♡ an amazing woman & mother you inspire me everyday! i love you so much.‘

In another post she thanked the actress, who has two daughters with Ryan Gosling, for being supportive.

‘Thank you for believing in me and supporting me throughout my entire life. not only are you someone I can depend on, but you are also my role model. I can only hope to be a fraction of the person you are today, I love you aunty,‘ she wrote.

Eva shares Esmeralda Amada (born September 12, 2014) and Amada Lee (born April 29, 2016) with Gosling.

Eva Mendes‘ older brother sadly lost his battle to throat cancer last year.

Juan Carlos Mendez was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half before he passed away on April 17 2016, at the age of 53.

She also has brother Carlo, who is an actor.