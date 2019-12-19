Ex-SAS soldiers to guard Premier League football stars on ‘IS death list‘

ON GUARD: Troops ready for Man United clash in Brussels
Top players like Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney are already upping their security after the Borussia Dortmund attack.
A letter found after the bus bombing claims sports stars “in Germany and other crusader nations” are on a “death list of the Islamic State”.
Security expert Will Geddes, who runs the International Corporate Protection agency, said: “They will be former SAS or SBS (Special Boat Service), that is the sort of level we are talking about.
DEATH LIST: A letter claims football stars are on a “death list of the Islamic State”
Security expert Will Geddes
“Most of the security is arranged by the clubs, and they are pretty well rehearsed in setting everything up so the players can be as safe as is humanly possible.
“But some players also have their own security in place, and these include protection by ex special forces. They are among the most professional money can buy, SAS and SBS guys.
“They will be from these regiments, the best of the best.
PRIVATE SECURITY: Some players also have their own security in place
“The clubs are very well tuned in to everything that is going on, and are being kept up to date at all times.
“They are in regular with all the necessary authorities both at a local and national level, and abroad when they play in internationals or European club matches.”
Troops were on hand in Brussels last night for United’s clash with Anderlecht.
Three explosions injured Spaniard Marc Bartra and shattered the glass of Dortmund’s team bus moments before their Champions League clash with Monaco.