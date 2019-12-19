Ferrari the favourites in Bahrain?

Focus on… Advantage Ferrari

A year ago, they big question ahead of each grand prix weekend was how big the gap would be between Mercedes and the rest of the field. There were races where the strengths of the Red Bull or Ferrari might mean there was a chance a battle would brew at the front of the field, but Mercedes entered every round as the undisputable favourite. No longer.

This weekend in Bahrain there are several reasons why Ferrari should be seen as the favourites. The 5.4km track rewards power but also requires good traction out of slow corners. With just a sample of two races it‘s hard to determine which car that will suit more, but the hotter temperatures (the mercury is expected to tip 40C during the day this week) are likely to favour Ferrari.

So far this year, Lewis Hamilton‘s skill has tended to be the defining factor in qualifying but on both occasions cooler temperatures also appeared to favour the Mercedes. What‘s more, it was in the hotter conditions of race day in Australia when Mercedes got a little lost with tyre management and Ferrari and Vettel excelled. But at this stage it‘s all still speculation ahead of Saturday‘s qualifying session, and that‘s what makes the championship so exciting this year.

Kimi Raikkonen is a man under pressure at Ferrari. His abject performances this year led to a rebuke from Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne after China, though the Finn was far from happy with how his strategy hand unfolded from the pitwall in Shanghai. Undoubtably, Raikkonen was hung out to dry a little bit in China but that should not mask the fact the Iceman has been a long way off Sebastian Vettel when it has mattered this year.

Ferrari cannot win a constructors‘ championship with Raikkonen in his current form, especially if Valtteri Bottas steps up his game in the other Mercedes. A win in Bahrain — where he has finished second in four of the five races since his comeback in 2012 — is absolutely essential if he wants to prove to Ferrari he can help lead a two-pronged challenge for the world championship.

Renault is still scoreless at this stage of the season, despite a lot of promise in the two races so far. Nico Hulkenberg had looked to be in a great position in China after qualifying seventh but he faded in the race. With the midfield battle as tight as people predicted coming into the season, getting points on the board in Bahrain is absolutely essential.

And what about Fernando Alonso? The man who has made this weekend seem something like a sideshow after his stunning Indy 500 announcement deserved to finish in Australia and deserved a good haul of points after a brilliant drive in Australia. Points would be just desserts for a man seemingly revitalised by what‘s awaiting him at the end of May.

Weather is not an unpredictable factor in the desert, but Ferrari and Mercedes are likely to be keeping a close eye on the temperature gauge all weekend. The day-night element of this race means the temperature in FP1 and FP3 — both conducted in full daylight — make both sessions quite unrepresentative. Ferrari will hope the temperature stays high in the evening — the current forecast for the evening suggests it will still be a quite balmy 33 degrees as the sun sets and the floodlights come on.

