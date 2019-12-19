Filipino Catholics perform gruesome religious rituals

Filipino Catholics whip themselves until bloody and re-enact gruesome crucifixions as they seek forgiveness for their sins in bizarre ritual as Christians around the world mark Easter

Whipping their backs until they pour blood then nailing themselves to crosses, these are the Filipino Catholics who perform gruesome religious rituals to seek forgiveness for their sins.

Crowds of half-naked devotees took to the streets of Mandaluyong, east of Manila, on Thursday to perform acts of self-inflicted pain like flagellation and re-enactments of Christ‘s crucifixion in a show of faith.

The gory ritual is a tradition in small towns of the the primarily Catholic nation before Easter as a form of worship believed to cleanse the sins of the devotees, cure illnesses and even grant wishes.

Despite the Catholic Church strongly condemning the practice, large crowds of devotees and spectators including children could be seen lining the sun-drenched streets to watch the extreme form of worship.

A pair of masked worshipers lay down on the road after being whipped during Maundy Thursday Lenten rites in Mandaluyong city

Men are nailed to crosses in gruesome crucifixion re-enactments in a local community play called ‘Senakulo‘ in Mandaluyong

Men dressed as soldiers of the Roman Empire are seen hauling pitchforks to the Good Friday reenactment outside a church

Many Filipino Catholic penitents mark the Holy Week by submitting to different forms of physical penance in the hopes of being forgiven for their sins

A pair of masked devotes were seen sprawled on the road with bloody gashes on their back after being whipped by chains and bamboo sticks.

Other worshipers tied rope around their arms and legs then lacerated their backs with razorblades, before marching through sweltering 35 degree heat to pray at makeshift altars.

Men dressed as soldiers of the Roman Empire were also photographed hauling pitchforks to the grim Good Friday re-enactment outside a church.

Ritual crucifixions are the most extreme part of the ceremony, and are carried out on the belief Christ died for the salvation of humanity.

The nails impale the devotees hands and both, and they spend a few minutes on the cross before they are taken down to have their bloody wounds treated.

Over 80 percent Filipinos are Catholic, however as these confronting snapshots show, some of the nation‘s religious practices are a far cry from the traditional Roman Catholic observances of Holy Week.

PHILIPPINES

A worshiper whips his back in front of a church on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, Pampanga, north of Manila

Other worshipers tie rope around their arms and legs and lacerate their backs with razorblades in quest of forgiveness for their sins

Penitents carry wooden crosses as a form of penitence in the Philippines

A man with his back bloodied by wooden prays in front of a church as a form of penitence in Pampanga province of the Philippines

Ruben Enaje shows the three-inch nails that will be used during his 31st year to be nailed on a cross on Maundy Thursday at his home in San Pedro Cutud village, San Fernando

Worshipers haul wooden crosses carry wooden crosses inside a church on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, Pampanga, north of Manila

Flagellants with their backs with wooden flails as a form of penitence in the Pampanga province, Philippines

A Christians prepares to be nailed to a cross in a Good Friday reenactment of Jesus‘ suffering

Many worshippers are left covered in blood as their backs are stripped raw by repeated lashings

A Filipino man lays for prayer after whipping himself on the floor inside a church in Mandaluyong City

Children in a small pool watch Filipino Gerardo Galvez Jr. (R), portraying a suffering Jesus Christ in a local community play called ‘Senakulo‘ in Mandaluyong

Despite the Catholic Church condemning the practice, crowds of sightseers could be seen lining the sun-drenched streets to watch the extreme form of worship

A devotee carries a wooden crosses as a form of penitence on April 13, 2017 in San Fernando township in Pampanga province

Flagellants whip their backs in front of a church on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, Pampanga

A man prays in front of a church with a streamer against extrajudicial killings in San Fernando township in Pampanga province, Philippines

A flagellant with his back bloodied by wooden flails prays in front of a church with a streamer against extrajudicial killings

Although the act of is condemned by the Catholic church and frowned upon in the modern age, thousands of Filipino faithfuls still practice it to this day as a form of popular piety

Filipino flagellants lie on the ground in front of a church on Maundy Thursday, in San Fernando

Penitents carry wooden crosses as a form of penitence in the Philippines today

A flagellant ready to whip his back walks barefooted along a main street during Maundy Thursday Lenten rites in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila

Although the act of self mortification is condemned by the Catholic church and frowned upon in the modern age, thousands of Filipino faithfuls still practice it to this day as a form of popular piety and has become a part of Philippine tradition in Asia‘s largest predominantly Roman Catholic nation

A statue of crucified Jesus Christ is taken on an evening procession as celebartions wear into the night on the streets of San Mateo town in Rizal Province

SPAIN – The sinister penitents

Penitents wearing brown capes from the Penitencia (Penence) brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain

Spain celebrates holy week before Easter with processions in most Spanish towns and villages

Penitents from the Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias (Holy Christ of the Insults) brotherhood take part in the procession of the silence on April 12

Spectators watch penitents wearing brown capes from the Penitencia (Penence) brotherhood taking part in a procession

Members of the Spanish Legion march during the ‘El Cristo de la Buena Muerte‘ (The Christ of the Good Death) Holy Week procession on April 13

Members of the Spanish Legion carry a statue representing ‘El Cristo de la Buena Muerte‘ (The Christ of the Good Death)

Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus

The Spanish legion hold aloft the ‘Christ of the Good Death‘ statue in Malaga, southern Spain

COSTA RICA – The procession of ribbons

Catholics hold colored tape tied to a statue of Jesus Nazareno, while attending a mass at the San Antonio de Padua church

People in Costa Rica tie ribbons to the statue to symbolize promises they make to Jesus

Catholics participate in the Ribbon Procession during Holy Week in San Jose, Costa Rica

People take part in the procession known as ‘Jesus Nazareno of the tapes‘, during Holy Week in Cot of Cartago

The statue and ribbons are paraded around the city before the ribbons are sold as a charm

Thousands of Jewish worshippers converge at the Western Wall in Jerusalem for Passover

Meanwhile, a very different religious ceremony was unfolding far afield in the Middle East.

An estimated 80,000 Jewish worshipers were photographed converging for a priestly blessing at the Western Wall of Jerusalem‘s Old City – the holiest site in the region.

Covered in prayer shawls, with their backs to the wall, male priests raised their hands and chanted the words of the blessing to the heaving crowds below.

Jewish worshippers are seen from above during the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem‘s Old City

Jewish men take part in the Cohanim prayer (priest‘s blessing) during the Passover (Pesach) holiday at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem

Thousands of Jews watch a mass priestly blessing is carried out in front of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem‘s Old City

Jewish worshipers are seen from above during the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover

Jewish people take part in the Cohanim prayer (priest‘s blessing) during the Passover holiday at the Western Wall

In two separate ceremonies for men and women, heaving crowds spillled out from the wall‘s plaza to surrounding areas to partake in the holy event.

Many participants were ultra-Orthodox Jews in dark suits and hats, but representatives of other sides of Israeli society, as well as the occasional tourist, could be seen among the crowds.

The blessing is part of daily prayers chanted in synagogues worldwide, but since the early 1970s huge mass events are held on Passover, evoking the biblical dictum of pilgrimage to the temple in Jerusalem.

To members of Israel‘s small Ethiopian Jewish community, being near the site of the historic temples on Passover has special significance, with many having arrived from the African nation since the 1980s.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands beneath Jewish prayer shawls during the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover

Jewish people take part in the Cohanim prayer (priest‘s blessing) during the Passover (Pesach)

Jews make the pilgrimage to Jerusalem during the eight-day Pesach holiday, which commemorates the Israelites‘ exodus from slavery in Egypt some 3,500 years ago and their plight by refraining from eating leavened food products

Thousands of Jews make the pilgrimage to Jerusalem during the eight-day Pesach holiday, which commemorates the Israelites‘ exodus from slavery in Egypt some 3,500 years ago

To members of Israel‘s small Ethiopian Jewish community, being near the site of the historic temples on Passover has special significance, with many having arrived from the African nation since the 1980s

Many of the participants were ultra-Orthodox Jews in dark suits and hats, but representatives of other segments of Israeli society, as well as the occasional perplexed Asian tourist, could be seen in the crowds

The blessing is part of daily prayers chanted in synagogues worldwide, but since the early 1970s, twice a year — on Passover and Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles

The Western Wall is a remnant of a supporting wall of the Second Temple complex, which was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

Above it lies the plaza where the temple once stood and which now houses the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.

It is the holiest site to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.