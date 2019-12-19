Former salmon netting station in Angus on sale for £435k

Former salmon netting station set amongst 170 acres of stunning Scottish sand dunes goes on sale for just £435,000 after being transformed into a four-bedroom family home

A former salmon netting station, complete with 170 acres of stunning Scottish sand dunes, has gone on the market for just £435,000.

The Redcastle Salmon Bothy in Lunan Bay on the Scottish coast in Angus, had been used by salmon fishers since it was built in the 1980s, but has recently been remodelled into a four-bedroom family home.

The home itself is up for grabs for £385,000 but for an extra £50,000 a buyer can also secure a huge swathe of the coastline, which is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and tourists.

It is also close to the 12th Century Red Castle, a fortress built for King William I of Scotland, also known as William the Lion, to protect against Viking invaders.

A former salmon netting station has been converted into a family home and put on the market for £435,000. The four-bedroom Redcastle Salmon Bothy, in Angus, Scotland, is valued at £385,000 by estate agents but for an extra £50,000 a buyer can secure 170 acres of Scottish coastline at Lunan Bay

These stunning images of Lunan Bay show some of the scope of what the buyer could own. The 170 acres, partially pictured, cover some of the coastline between the towns of Montrose and Arbroath and are a popular destination for tourists and nature enthusiasts, with the area home to a variety of wildlife and birds. The coastline was also regularly attacked by Viking invaders during the late 12th Century

The property includes three double bedrooms, pictured, on the top floor, with another bedroom on the ground floor that could also be converted into an office or study. The home was built in the 1980s and was regularly used commercially to store salmon until it was converted into a home in the early 2000s

An upstairs sitting room, pictured, features stunning views of the surrounding area as well as a fireplace. The property has come a long way since it was used to store fish, and is now described as a ‘unique, charming, delightful and spacious family home‘ by estate agents CKD Galbraith

Traditional Scottish bothys are stone structures used as shelter by weary travellers, featuring little in the way of comfort other than walls and a roof. But Redcastle Salmon Bothy has been renovated so it is connected to water and electricity mains and has oil-fired central heating and double glazed windows. Pictured is a dining room/sitting area

The property also lies in the shadow of the 12th century Red Castle fortress, pictured, which was built by King William I of Scotland to help repel the Viking invasions. The castle later became one of the king‘s favourite hunting lodges before it passed on through the royal family. It gains its name from the red sandstone it is made from

Scottish bothys are historically buildings that are open to any and all travellers looking for shelter.

They are generally made of stone and empty inside, although they may come with a fireplace and sleeping platform.

Redcastle Bothy has been renovated and is now described as a ‘unique, charming, delightful and spacious family home.

The property features a dining room, kitchen and larder, utility room, bathroom, study, upstairs sitting room and an entrance hall.

Three of the bedrooms are doubles while there is also a family bathroom and separate dressing room upstairs.

As well as the double bedrooms, pictured, the property also features a dining room, kitchen and larder, utility room, bathroom, study, upstairs sitting room and an entrance hall. A garage could also be converted into living space, subject to planning permission

A family bathroom, pictured, is found upstairs alongside a separate dressing room. Agent George Lorimer, of firm CKD Galbraith, said: ‘Benefitting from a superb coastal setting, Redcastle Salmon Bothy is a wonderful unique property that rarely becomes available‘

The kitchen, pictured, comes complete with the usual white goods and mod cons including a cooker, fridge and dishwasher. The home is close to Montrose, Arbroath and is within ‘comfortable‘ driving distance of Dundee meaning there are a range of local shops and amenities in the surrounding area

The home is described as a ‘fine choice for the outdoor enthusiast‘ with walking, cycling and riding routes all available nearby. Golfers are also well provided for with a selection of highly rated courses within the surrounding area including the championship course at Carnoustie. Pictured is another of the double bedrooms

Good state schooling is available locally with private schooling being provided at the highly regarded High School of Dundee and also Lathallan. It is also close to railway stations in Arbroath, Montrose, Carnoustie, Stonehaven and Dundee with Aberdeen airport about an hour to the north. Pictured is a downstairs study that could be converted into an extra bedroom

It has also been connected to both water and electricity mains in the area, with oil-fired central heating and double-glazed windows.

A garage could also be converted to provide more living space, subject to planning permission. There is also a garden and driveway with space for ‘several vehicles‘.

Agent George Lorimer, of firm CKD Galbraith, said: ‘Benefitting from a superb coastal setting, Redcastle Salmon Bothy is a wonderful unique property that rarely becomes available.

‘Positioned midway between the Angus towns of Montrose and Arbroath, Redcastle Salmon Bothy is quietly situated in a dramatic location beneath the ruinous Red Castle, adjacent to the magnificent Lunan Bay beach which is widely regarded as one of the east coast‘s best.‘

Along with the huge swathe of Scottish coastline, Redcastle Salmon Bothy also comes with a sizeable garden and driveway, pictured, which has space for ‘several vehicles‘. It is also described as a good location for boat enthusiasts given its proximity to the bay

The Red Castle, pictured above the bothy, has fallen into a state of decline over the centuries due to erosion, but remains a Grade A protected building. After William I‘s death, it was passed around the Scottish aristocracy and was once given to the Earl of Ross in 1328 by his brother-in-law Robert the Bruce, who led Scotland to victory and independence over the English in 1314 at the Battle of Bannockburn

In 1579, James Gray, son of a Scottish lord, married Lady Elizabeth Beaton, who owned the castle, and fell in love with her daughter. After Lady Beaton threw him out, Gray and his brother Andrew of Dunninald laid siege to the castle for two years, eventually burning Lady Beaton out. From then on the castle slipped into decline, and, although it remained partially roofed until 1770, it was never again used by nobility

On the coastline available to buy, Mr Lorimer added: ‘Positioned midway between the Angus towns of Montrose and Arbroath, Redcastle Salmon Bothy is quietly situated in a dramatic location beneath the ruinous Red Castle, adjacent to the magnificent Lunan Bay beach which is widely regarded as one of the east coast‘s best‘

Traditional salmon fishing has been practised off Lunan Bay with nets strung on poles dug into the sand, and the beach and dunes are home to an array of wildlife with many species of birdlife.

The castle was built on the orders of King William – the second longest reigning King of Scotland – in the late 12th Century as a pre-emptive measure against the marauding Viking invaders.

It ended up becoming one of the king‘s favorite hunting lodges during the latter part of his reign

In 1194, William conferred the castle and the land surrounding the nearby village of Inverkeilor to Walter de Berkeley, the Royal Chamberlain.

It returned to the royal family and in 1328 Robert the Bruce gave the castle to the Earl of Ross.

By this time it had been officially called ‘rubeum castrum‘, or Red Castle in deeds of 1286, referring to the red sandstone from which it is built.

The fortress remained a prominent feature of the area until the reign of King James VI of Scotland, but today it is slowly collapsing due to erosion.