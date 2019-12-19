Former South Sider W. Kamau Bell talks Chicago episode of his CNN docuseries

Comedian W. Kamau Bell hasn‘t lived in Chicago for 20 years, but it seems like he‘s making up for lost time.

The former Hyde Park resident was in town Wednesday to podcast at the Harris Theater. He is set to return later this month for a private screening of the Chicago episode of his CNN docuseries "United Shades of America." He is also scheduled for a of his upcoming book, "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell," at the Arts Center of Oak Park and a at the Vic Theatre.

"In the deep corner of my heart I‘m a Chicagoan, but it‘s been covered over by 20 years of living in the Bay Area," Bell told the Tribune. "Please accept the fact that I graduated from high school here as my membership to the Chicagoans club, and I also lived here during the Michael Jordan era so I think that gives me bonus points."

Bell, 44, was born in California and moved frequently as a child before graduating from the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools in 1990. He cut his teeth as a stand-up comic here before relocating to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1997.

He went on to host the talk show "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell" that briefly aired on FX and FXX. On "United Shades," which premiered last year, Bell meets with inmates at San Quentin State Prison, East Los Angeles residents facing prejudice and intolerance and members of the Ku Klux Klan looking to rebrand their message.

"After we did the first season, a lot of people would tweet at me like, ‘Oh yeah, you‘ll go talk to all these people or you‘ll go talk about how bad the Klan is, but you won‘t go to the South Side or the West Side of Chicago,‘" Bell said. "And I was like, ‘I graduated from a high school in the South Side of Chicago. Like, what are you talking about?‘ People always want narratives to be clean and easy."

The Chicago episode, which was filmed in the fall and is slated to air 9 p.m. May 7, explores gang violence. Bell attends a City Hall press conference and chats with Bulls guard Dwyane Wade‘s mother, drug-dealer-turned-pastor Jolinda Wade; rapper Vic Mensa and South Side activist Diane Latiker, among others, about the challenges South and West Siders face.

"Everybody we talked to had the answers, they just need the support of the people who have the access to the funds and the infrastructure to make it better," Bell said.

RELATED STORIES:

Check out the latest movie reviews from Michael Phillips and the Chicago Tribune.

Check out reviews for all new music releases from Tribune music critic Greg Kot.