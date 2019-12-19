Former Sunkist CEO Russell Hanlin Sr., dies at 84

VALENCIA >> Sunkist Growers today announced the death of the international citrus marketing cooperative’s former president and CEO, Russell Hanlin Sr.

Hanlin, who died Tuesday at age 84, headed Sunkist Growers for 20 years and was elected president emeritus upon his retirement in November 1998.

Three U.S. presidents — Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush — tapped Hanlin for his experience in the global trade sector, appointing him to the President’s Advisory Committee for Trade Negotiation, the President’s Export Council and the President’s Commission on Executive Exchange.

His commitment to global trade was also honored abroad, according to Sunkist. Hanlin was inducted into the World Trade Hall of Fame for his work in opening overseas markets to American products and received the Maple Leaf award for promoting trade and understanding between the United States and Canada.

He chaired the Los Angeles Vancouver Sister City Committee and the Japan America Society of Southern California.

The Emperor of Japan awarded Hanlin a national decoration for meritorious service and distinguished achievement for his role in creating a positive business relationship between the United States and Japan.

For 17 years, Hanlin was a member of the Board of Trustees of Woodbury University, and he was a director of both the Los Angeles and California Chambers of Commerce.

He served as chairman of the National Council of Agricultural Cooperatives and of the United Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Association and was a member of the U.S./Hong Kong Economic Council.

Hanlin is survived by his wife, Norma, who lives in Pasadena, three adult children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

This story has been updated to show the correct photo of Russell Hanlin Sr.