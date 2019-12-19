Four dead bodies found in Long Island park

Four bodies with ‘significant‘ injuries are found in Long Island park six months after the remains of five teenagers who were murdered by gangs were found nearby

Four dead bodies have been found in a Long Island park.

The corpses had suffered ‘significant trauma‘ before they were discovered in Central Islip Park on Wednesday morning.

Police say they victims were recently murdered. They would not disclose the nature of the injuries, whether the victims were male or female or give any indication of their age.

Who found the bodies and whether police have yet honed in on any suspects is also not clear.

It comes six months after the discovery of the remains of five other teenagers in the area who police say were murdered by local high school gangs.

Authorities are yet to reveal whether the bodies discovered on Wednesday are linked to the previous youths‘ deaths.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Justin Meyers spoke only to say the bodies found on Wednesday appeared to have suffered ‘significant trauma‘.

‘We believe the homicides were committed recently,‘ he told .

In September, the bodies of two teenage girls aged 15 and 16 were found mutilated by machetes in nearby Brentwood.

Nisa Mickens, 15, was found in the street a day before her best friend Kayla Cuevas, 16, whose body was discovered in the backyard of a home.

The pair had both been beaten with bats before they were hacked at with knives.

After discovering their corpses, police bolstered their investigations into gangs in the area. The investigation led them to the discovery of another three teenagers‘ remains.

The skeletal remains of Oscar Acosta, 19, and Miguel Garcia-Moran, 15, who had been missing for months were found by train tracks while Jose Pena-Hernandez, an 18-year-old who was a well known gang member, was found in woods behind a disused psychiatric facility.

Authorities say he was killed in retaliation for breaking the protocol of a high school gang.

The other four killed were all students at Brentwood High School.

Police have not commented on whether the bodies found on Wednesday could be linked to the earlier murders or if the victims were teenagers or young adults.

Eight members of the gang MS-13 gang were arrested in March for the girls‘ members.