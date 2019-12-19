Free festival, music and more fun on the cheap

Buy Photo

Thrift stores are your best bet for inexpensive and cute Easter decor!(Photo: Mary Hance / The Tennessean)Buy Photo

CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE

It‘s tax time and the Easter holiday all wrapped into one weekend, and there is a lot to do.

If you are looking for Easter baskets, decorations or bunnies. I encourage you to hop into your favorite thrift stores because they are loaded up with wonderful Easter decor at great prices.

Buy Photo

Thrift stores are your best bet for inexpensive and cute Easter decor! (Photo: Mary Hance / The Tennessean)

The 8th Annual Kids and Kites Festival is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park downtown. The free festival, which is designed to fight childhood obesity, offers face painting, old-timey games, dancing, free food, great music and of course, kites. There will also be a one-mile family walk and line dancing. For more information, email brenda.gilmore

Every year on the Saturday nearest to Tax Day, Beachaven Winery in Clarksville has its Poor Man‘s wine sale with discounts from 20-50 percent off Beachaven wines. So this year, the sale is actually on tax day, Saturday, and includes phone orders. In addition to the discounts, it is a festive day at the winery, with samplings, and free hot dogs. Beachaven, which got its start in 1986, has won more than 500 awards for its wines. The Poor Man‘s Sale also includes some items in the gift shop. Beachaven is located at 1100 Dunlop Lane in Clarksville. www.beachavenwinery or call.

Vanderbilt‘s Blair School of Music has a busy week too. On Friday and Saturday, the Vanderbilt University Orchestra and Vanderbilt Symphonic Choir will offer two evenings of free music. On Friday, the chorale and symphonic choir, along with the university orchestra, will feature two winners of the annual concerto competition along with a performance of Mozart‘s famous “Coronation Mass”. Saturday will showcase two more students and a performance of Morten Lauridsen‘s “Lux Aeterna.” Both are at 8 p.m.

Also on Saturday at 2 p.m. the Vanderbilt Commodore Orchestra, which consists of musicians from the college and graduate schools and from the community,) will play a concert to benefit the W.O.Smith Music School. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

On Monday, at 8 p.m. the Blair Jazz Choir will play a concert of jazz standards and songs from the Great American Songbook. All of these concerts take place at the Blair School of Music at 2400 Blakemore Ave. on Vanderbilt‘s campus. www.blair.vanderbilt.edu

Congratulations to Bella Regali Gift Shop, aka “the gift shop at the car wash” on its 15th birthday. Owner Frances Anne Varallo is celebrating with a 15 percent off discount on all purchases of $15 or more through April 30. Her small boutique at 212 White Bridge Road, in the lobby of the White Bridge Auto Wash behind the Shell station, is popular for hostess gifts, baby gifts, birthday presents. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, unless it rains. or www.bellaregaligifts

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival production of “Richard II”, a co-production with Lipscomb University, is underway, featuring an all female cast. The play, in Lipscomb‘s Shamblin Theatre, runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through April 23. There are also 2:30 p.m. matinees on April 22 and 23.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $5 for Lipscomb students. There are matinee performances on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. All other performances begin at 7:30 p.m. School group matinee tickets ($8) are available by ing

This is a unique collaboration, according to Lipscomb Theatre Department chair Beki Baker, who previously served as the Nashville Shakespeare Festival education director. “Lipscomb students will have the opportunity to work alongside a true professional company and it will also give Lipscomb‘s female-heavy department an opportunity to get more of its students on stage.” Get tickets at theatre.lipscomb.edu or at the door. Details: www.nashvilleshakes.org.

Shakespeare lovers should also mark your calendars for the annual free Bard‘s Birthday Bash from noon – 2 p.m. on April 23 also at Lipscomb, where the festival creates the “biggest balcony scene ever” where everyone is invited to play either Romeo or Juliet and read aloud from the famous balcony scene. Snacks and live entertainment add to the fun. Details:

Another Lipscomb offering, is the “literacy pep rally” that the College of Education is putting on at 5 p.m. on April 19 in Lipscomb‘s Allen Arena. The free event will feature children‘s author Kwame Alexander in a program called “Kwame Rules! Come Get Your Reading Game On.” Alexander will talk about the fun and importance reading, writing, poetry and equity in his session.

Reach Ms. Cheap at or mscheap. Follow her on Facebook at facebook/mscheap, and at Tennessean/mscheap, and on Twitter , and catch her every Thursday at 11 a.m. on WTVF-Channel 5’s “Talk of the Town.”

CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORERead or Share this story: http://tnne.ws/2oqVXyq