FSU, Virginia Tech kick off 2018 ACC schedule

and will kick off the 2018 season on Labor Day night in Tallahassee, Florida, the ACC announced Thursday.

The game, to be played Sept. 3, will mark the first meeting between the league schools since 2012. Because they are in separate divisions, their matchups are infrequent. But when they do play, interest is high. Since 2004, the two schools have won eight of 13 ACC football titles (they each have four).

This marks Florida State‘s eighth appearance on the ESPN Labor Day Monday Night package, and Virginia Tech‘s fourth. The game adds to what already was an impressive opening weekend lineup for the ACC: Louisville will play Alabama on Sept. 1 in Orlando, Florida, and Miami will take on LSU on Sept. 1 in Arlington, Texas.

Florida State will open the 2017 season on Sept. 2 against Alabama. Virginia Tech will host West Virginia on Sept. 3.