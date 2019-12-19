Futuristic beauty products like a LIGHT-UP eye mask

Back to the future! Beauty products like a LIGHT-UP eye mask and SONIC-powered make-up blender make you feel light years ahead of your time

In a world where and holographic hair color reign supreme, it‘s easy to get sucked into the futuristic beauty vortex.

Some products, however, are so innovative that they really do make you stop and think you‘ve entered an alternate reality in the year 2300.

Below, we round up new gadgets that will make you feel like you‘re living in the future but look like you‘ve managed to stop time.

Of all these gadgets, this one will make you feel the most like you‘re living in the future. Turn on and wear the lens-free glasses for three minutes a day to help smooth crow‘s feet and wrinkles, firm the skin around the area and even the tone and texture. It works by employing a full spectrum of red light therapy to stimulate collagen at every level of the skin, from the top epidermis to the deeper hypodermis.

In the actual future, we‘d like to believe highly trained robots will give us flawless make-up applications every morning. Until that time comes, this brush head from the makers of your favorite skin-cleansing brush will more than suffice. It attaches to any existing Clarisonic device and seamlessly blends all manner of liquid and cream make-up for a 100-percent air-brushed effect.

Few products have created the amount of buzz the $400 Dyson hair-dryer did when it was released last year, but man does it live up to the hype. It‘s quieter, lighter and safer on your hair than most other high-end dryers, and most importantly, it dries strands faster. Plus, the design looks cool. And for the moment, the brand is offering a free limited-edition case, in Millennial pink, of course.

Look out, lip fillers! The next generation of pout plumpers is here and there‘s no pain – or needles – involved. The PMD system uses ‘Pulsation Vacuum Technology‘ to instantly boost both volume and collagen, meaning it will give you results both in the moment and long term. Think of it as the (much) safer alternative to those of last year.

In the future, sheet masks are dry not wet. For make-up and skincare pro Charlotte Tilbury, that future is now. She recently released a completely dry mask that is infused with Vitamin B3 to brighten skin and a ‘plant stem cell matrix‘ to decrease wrinkles. The best part? It can be worn multiple times, making masks of the future even more affordable. At $80, a pack of four masks sounds pricey, but if you consider that you can wear each at least three times, it amounts to less than $7 per use.