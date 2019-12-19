Gal Gadot uses Beyoncé music to deal with stress, just like you

Gal Gadot at the Golden Globes in January. (Photo: Steve Granitz, Wire Image)

Even Wonder Woman has to get inspiration somewhere.

Well, not directly. In a new profile in , , aka Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, opened up about auditioning for the iconic role, which she debuted in 2016‘s Batman v Superman to . The actress, it turns out, didn‘t know what she was auditioning for, but that didn‘t mean she wasn‘t nervous.

“The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test,” Gadot told the magazine. “That was torture. They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us. Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind.”

What‘s a potential superhero to do in such a stressful situation?

“So, I decided to put on Beyoncé,” she continued. “Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!”

What a, well, wonder Beyoncé can be.

Gadot also opened up about the backlash that immediately followed the announcement that she was taking on the role, which didn‘t seem directed at her acting ability. It was because “my boobs were too small,” she said. “Yeah — that was a big problem. The Web really paid attention to the important side of Wonder Woman.”

