Gay dad speaks about his postnatal depression

‘Yes, dads get it too!‘ Gay stay-at-home father, 34, is diagnosed with postnatal depression after having a child through surrogacy

Simon Leyshan, 34, was diagnosed with postnatal depression after coming out as gay, meeting his life partner, having a daughter through surrogacy and becoming a stay-at-home dad within a couple of years.

‘I went to the doctor and she told me severe depression, more specifically post natal depression. Yes, apparently dads get it too!‘ he wrote in a caption on Instagram.

‘I was honestly a bit embarrassed at thinking this was just a woman‘s thing and that I could get over it in my own way. I had so much good in my life that I had no right to feel this way so just pushed it down and out of sight,‘ Simon told Daily Mail Australia.

The Brisbane-based dad to Olivia, three, opened up about his diagnosis on his , which was created to ‘try and show that you can be a parent but still enjoy nice things in life too.‘

Simon came out as gay at the age of 27 after meeting his first male partner Holt Meyers, 44.

‘I grew up in a very loving home with three brothers who were all very big into their football and my parents were from the country.

‘We didn‘t know anyone gay and I honestly think from different comments during my life, part of me never allowed myself to even think of being gay even though I always felt different somehow.

‘Most people will say of course you always knew you were gay and were just scared and pretending and in fact, most gay people will say that to me, but that‘s just not how it was for me personally,‘ he said.

The 34-year-old had always wanted to be a dad and after being with Holt for a number of years they made the decision to start surrogacy.

‘We were extremely fortunate to be in a position to start the very long process though an agency in America and before we knew it we were matched with Denise from California.

‘Start to finish the process for us was about two years and in that time became very close with Denise and her family.

‘We have no secrets with Olivia and even now at the age of three she knows in even more detail than we thought was possible about her story and how she came into this world – something we will always be an open book to.

‘She is always very proud to announce she has two dads and for her she doesn‘t know anything different,‘ Simon said.

Daily Mail Australia spoke to Denise about what it was like to be a surrogate for the Aussie family.

‘We first met through an online video conference. After that initial meeting we all knew it was a match. Simon and Holt made the trip to California to meet me and my family in person.

‘I love seeing them as a family. That is, after all, the goal of surrogacy,‘ Denise said.

As a new stay-at-home dad Simon struggled with all the regular parenting woes of ‘extreme tiredness, stress and feeling like you‘ve lost yourself‘ on top of the loneliness that comes with being a ‘lone man at play group or dance class.‘

But beyond that there was a niggling feeling of sadness the 34-year-old couldn‘t shake.

‘After about six months of being a dad I felt tired and run down but like most people just put it off as a new parent. The feeling got much worse over time and with Olivia having a digestive issue that still continues today I felt very depressed.

‘When Olivia was one I broke down at her immunisations when the nurse simply asked how I was. I checked in with a doctor who said I had depression which was probably postnatal.

‘On Olivia‘s second birthday morning when she opened her present I burst out crying to Holt saying I couldn‘t feel anything I was so depressed and in a really dark place… even watching my beautiful daughter so happy. I needed help.

‘I went straight to the doctor, a different one this time who again said you have severe depression and that it had no doubt been postnatal.

‘We had a big chat, and she gave me a prescription for antidepressants (something I didn‘t want but accepted I needed) and booked in to see a psychologist.

‘After seeing the psychologist she basically drew a map of my life and how much it had changed in such a small amount of time and that it wasn‘t surprising I had slipped into this.

‘Health and fitness was a huge part of my recovery process. I‘m much better these days and I‘m not on any medication but I definitely know the signs to look out for.

‘Olivia is going through the threenager stage but I don‘t take a single day for granted. I‘m so incredibly proud of being her dad,‘ he said.