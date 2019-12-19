Geri Horner shows off her slim figure in swimsuit

‘Monty‘s first dip!‘ Proud mum Geri Horner shows off her superslim post-baby figure in swimsuit as she takes cute son Monty on his first holiday

She is blissfully happy after welcoming her son Monty in January.

And Geri Horner was thrilled to take her adorable tot on his first holiday.

The former Spice Girls star, 44, hit the beach and shared a snap of her posing in the surf with her baby boy.

She showed off her superslim post-baby body in a , while Monty was in a and a .

Beaming for the snap, she wrote in the caption: ‘Monty‘s first dip!‘

It‘s not the first time the singer has stunned fans with her amazing physique.

Geri showed off her incredibly flat stomach as she swung from a tree in a video which she shared with her 396,000 followers earlier this month.

The mother-of-two displayed her flat stomach in the clip as she wished her fans a ‘Happy Friday‘.

The flame-haired star, who gave birth to little Monty on January 21, looked totally confident as her black t-shirt rolled up to reveal her already trim tummy.

She seemed positively giddy in the clip, swinging on the branch before jumping off and giggling as she ran towards the camera.

Geri wore a casual outfit for her day in the forest teaming the t-shirt with a pair of dark denim skinny jeans and ankle boots.

She shielded her eyes from the sun with mirrored aviator sunglasses.

Geri, who is mum to Bluebell Madonna, six, and Monty, two months, has spoken about how lucky she feels to have had her second baby at 44 years old.

‘I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44,‘ she told .

‘Trust me, I can still moan like the rest of them, but equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift.

‘This time I gained more weight physically, but this time the baby was bigger, I think. During pregnancy you never know if it‘s cake or baby!‘

She also revealed that she relied on yoga to keep her toned and bendy during her pregnancy.