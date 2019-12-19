Gin Kings using Holy Week break to rest, reflect

MANILA, Philippines — The Holy Week, for many, is a time to reflect. For some, to unwind.

With Ginebra back in action in the 2017 PBA Commissioners’ Cup, Kings’ guard LA Tenorio shared that he is relieved to have a even such a short window to do both.

“We’ll spend time with the family. Kaunting break muna sa basketball,” the PBA’s little ironman said. “Maganda na nanalo rin kami at least hindi din muna ako masyado mag-iisip about the games.”

After dropping their conference debut against Phoenix, Ginebra went on to win two more—one over the offensively potent but struggling GlobalPort and another against “Manila Clasico” rivals Star Hotshots.

Teammate Japeth Aguilar also chimed in, noting that he is looking forward on having a period of “calm.” He added that this year’s break would be a totally different one, as he is planning to stay at home.

“Plano ko ding mag-stay na lang, magpahinga sa bahay. Ayaw ko ring sumabak sa traffic. Baka maipit din,” the big man said. “‘Yung parents ko, magbabakasyon though. Baka ako lang maiwan sa bahay.”

“Baka mag-Netflix, mag-computer nalang ako,” he shared with a chuckle. “Kami ng mga ibang teammates ko, naglalaro kami ng DOTA. Ngayon bagong pinagkaka-abalahan namin ay ‘yung (flying) drones.”

Tenorio bared he is planning to do Visita Iglesia today. “I used to do it with my family and cousins sa Batangas. Hopefully magawa ko.”

The 2-1 Kings had practice Maundy Thursday. Their next game will be on Wednesday, April 19, against a listless NLEX side.