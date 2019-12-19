Girl, 4, sets up lemonade stand to help sister

Real lemon aid! Girl, 4, sets up a lemonade stand to raise money for research into ‘Childhood Alzheimer‘s‘ as her 19-month-old sister begins experimental treatment for the rare disease which affects just 500 kids

A Los Angeles girl is raising funds by selling lemonade to help her 19-month-old sister who is battling ‘Childhood Alzheimer‘s‘.

Emily McGlocklin, four, set up a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for a treatment that could slow the progression of her sister Marian McGlocklin‘s disease – Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC).

Marian started experimental treatment earlier this week in Chicago for the condition which is often referred to as ‘Childhood Alzheimer‘s‘. She is involved in a new clinical trial of a drug developed to stabilize children in decline and halt the disease‘s progression. She will need this treatment every two weeks.

Emily McGlocklin told she set up the stand because ‘it‘s for me… to know how much I love my sister‘.

McGlocklin‘s mother Sara updated a Facebook page on Tuesday with a post saying: ‘Marian has officially begun and received her first treatment!! All went very well thanks to the incredible team at Rush University Hospital.

‘It‘s a miracle that something that can help save her life is administered in only a few minutes. We won‘t know how well it‘s working for a few weeks or months – Marian is one of the youngest to receive it.

‘The sense of relief and gratitude that there is a lifeline extended to her is inexpressible. Next steps are FDA approval for this treatment (we are praying) and development of other important research and possibilities to cure NPC.

‘We can help save Marian and all kids alive with NPC today! Thank you for caring about our little girl, we are on this journey together.‘

Patricia Dickson, chief of medical genetics at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, explained how the condition affects patients saying: ‘The muscles get stiff and the patients are unable to walk and speech becomes extremely difficult and eventually they do die from their condition.‘

It affects just 500 children worldwide. In most cases, symptoms appear around the age of four. Sufferers rarely live past the age of 10. There is no cure for the disease.

Sara and her husband Paul spoke to DailyMail about their race against time before the disease robs Marian of her speech and mobility – and kills her.

They said they received nothing concrete from medics about what her condition was until shortly after McGlocklin‘s first birthday in September 2016.

‘We saw that she wasn‘t reaching her milestones on time,‘ Sara McGlocklin said.

‘You know, we were like, “Oh she‘s not holding her head up. She‘s not reaching for a toy. She‘s not holding eye “.

‘And then every time we were at the brink of worrying, she‘d reach the milestone so we just thought she had a learning delay.‘

Doctors at Children‘s Hospital Los Angeles detected an enlarged spleen, combined with ongoing, mild muscle weakness.

For five months, they visited a number of specialists – a hematologist, a gastroenterologist, a geneticist, and a neurodiagnostician – and ordered a battery of tests.

Finally, this February, the McGlocklins received a diagnosis of NPC.

HOW TO SPOT NPC

Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC) is a disease where patients are unable to metabolize cholesterol and other lipids properly within their cells.

Excessive amounts of cholesterol then accumulate within the liver and spleen, and excessive amounts of other lipids accumulate in the brain.

Signs and symptoms:

In most cases, neurological symptoms begin appearing between the ages of four and 10.

Generally, the later that neurological symptoms begin, the slower the progression of the disease.

NPC causes enlarged organs, lung damage, and slow and steady neurological deterioration. Patients are eventually unable to walk, talk or even breathe.

There are an estimated 500 cases diagnosed worldwide.

Doctors say there may be more, but that people confuse the disease with a learning disability or clumsiness.

There is currently no cure for NPC. Half of children die by age 10 and the majority will die before age 20.

A late onset of symptoms can lead to a longer life span, but it is extremely rare for any person with NPC to reach age 40.

Source: National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation

NPC is a rare, progressive genetic disorder, which is characterized by an inability of the body to metabolize cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids) inside of cells.

This causes enlarged organs, lung damage, and slow and steady neurological deterioration, in the form of dementia.

‘It was horrible, it was kind of my worst fear,‘ Sara McGlocklin said.

‘I was upstairs and I could hear the girls playing and laughing with the babysitter and it was just so difficult to comprehend and face.

‘How do you go grocery shopping with this happening? How do you go about your day worried that your child might die?‘

But there was some good news. Weeks after Marian McGlocklin‘s diagnosis, the family learned that a clinical trial could stabilize – and even halt – the disease‘s progression.

Cyclodextrin (or VTS 270) has been tested. In lab trials on mice, it extended sufferers‘ lives five-fold.

The drug has now reached Phase II/III trials on humans.

VTS 270 is a sugar compound found in fat-free dressings and margarine.

It appears to stabilize children in decline and substantially halt NPC‘s progression, something which seemed scientifically impossible only a few years ago.

Currently, VTS 270 can only be administered via spinal tap under anesthesia in a hospital every two weeks, indefinitely, and the treatment is only available in Chicago.

McGlocklin‘s use of VTS 270 began on April 10 at Rush University Hospital in Chicago. For the indefinite future, she will be traveling back and forth from California to Illinois for treatment.

Her parents wrote on a page that documents McGlocklin‘s journey that they will not know how well the treatment is working for a few weeks or months.

The family has set up a to cover travel and medical expenses. Out of their $150,000 goal, more than $61,000 has been raised.

Genetic researchers say this type of family-driven funding is what is pushing progress towards finding a cure.

‘Doctors have told me that they think NCP will be like cystic fibrosis where, you know, in the last 20 years, the life expectancy has tripled,‘ Sara said.

‘But Marian could start declining in 10 years, five years or tomorrow. So we wonder if that increased life expectancy will be at the beginning, at the middle or at the end of her journey.

‘Will it happen in time for Marian? And I hope that it will.‘