Group: Truck-stop tiger may be ill; Owner: Old, arthritic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An animal rights group says video and photos indicate that a tiger kept at a Baton Rouge-area truck stop may be ill.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate and ensure that Tony the tiger is getting proper care. Attorney Matthew Liebman quotes a veterinarian as saying a private investigator‘s photos and video show a limp and spinal curvature.

Grosse Tete (GROHS TET) Truck Stop owner Michael Sandlin says the limp is from arthritis. He says Tony is old but sees a veterinarian regularly. Sandlin says he just asked the vet to check Tony again because of the concern about his health.

The USDA says it will look into the matter but that doesn‘t mean there‘s an open investigation.