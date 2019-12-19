Hailey Clauson flaunts peachy posterior in skimpy briefs

Sports Illustrated‘s Hailey Clauson sends temperatures soaring as she flaunts her toned abs and peachy posterior in nothing but skimpy briefs

She‘s one of Sports Illustrated most famous faces.

And Hailey Clauson proved she had the body to match as she lined her Instagram account with sexy snaps, which saw her pose in nothing but a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms.

The 22-year-old American model glanced seductively at the camera as she bared her taut abs, while aptly covering her ample assets with her hands.

Hailey‘s minuscule briefs were secured on her hips with barely-there tie detail, teasing at her long legs.

Relying on her natural beauty, the photogenic star went make-up free and allowed her luscious blonde locks to tousle forth.

Not content with her racy display, Hailey shared a similar picture – this time placing emphasis on her peachy posterior.

Turning away from the camera, the bombshell raised one arm to gain her balance as she coquettishly glanced over her shoulder.

Hailey, who was posing in her bedroom, ensured all focus on her pert derriere and sculpted back with the titillating snap.

Recently she supported the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch in the Big Apple alongside cover girl Kate Upton, as well as fellow models Ashley Graham, Lais Ribeiro and Nina Agdal.

Hailey was dressed in head-to-toe white, teaming a plunging white mini dress with a pair of skyscraper pumps.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline recently, she said: ‘I‘ve been modelling since I was a teenager so I have seen my body change and mature.

‘Whenever you are in a bathing suit, any woman or man has insecurities.‘

‘To me its about being comfortable in your own skin and owning it. We all have things we want to change but I have come to realize its about being healthy.‘