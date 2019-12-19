Hard to see Holland, Blashill in current roles when Red Wings contend

CLOSESkip in x

Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland meets with reporters at his season wrap-up news conference Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Detroit. Video by Carlos Monarrez / DFP

Is it far-fetched to say we know the next Wings GM will be Steve Yzerman, we just don‘t know when that will happen?

New Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, right, is introduced by general manager Ken Holland at Joe Louis Arena on June 9, 2015.(Photo: Mandi Wright, DFP)

Jamie Samuelsen, co-host of weekdays from 6-10 a.m. on WXYT-FM (97.1), blogs for freep.

It seems the Red Wings are going to bring back general manager Ken Holland and coach Jeff Blashill. Which guy is on the hotter seat?

It wasn’t a huge surprise to learn .

When you consider the fact that Chris Ilitch has taken over as the head of the organization, it makes perfect sense he’d want a trusted man running the day-to-day hockey operations. Holland has had some bad years as the GM. But he’s also been a loyal employee who has helped deliver success. That tends to count a lot to most sports owners, especially the Ilitches.

Blashill was more of a surprise given the fact he has failed to lead the Red Wings past the first round of the playoffs and was the head coach of the first team in a quarter of a century . Holland hasn’t fully committed to Blashill for next season. Remember, Holland fired Dave Lewis after the lockout when he had the chance to grab Mike Babcock. That scenario is still in play although the roster any new coach would inherit won’t be nearly as appealing as the one that Babcock did.

Which man has the greatest job security? That’s up to Ilitch and at this point, we have no idea what his ownership style will be.

The kneejerk answer is to say Blashill. He’s the coach. He’s unproven. And coaches are always hired to be fired in the NHL. The Los Angeles Kings had never won the Stanley Cup. They won two of the past five titles. They failed to make the playoffs this year, and Darryl Sutter was blown out along with GM Dean Lombardi. Ken Hitchcock was fired by the St. Louis Blues earlier this year and was hired by the Dallas Stars – a team that fired him back in 2002 after he took them to the Stanley Cup in 1999 and back to the Finals again in 2000.

A turbulent season for the Detroit Red Wings ended in disappointment, with the team missing the postseason for the first time in a quarter century. Free Press sports writer Helene St. James grades the team … Paul Sancya, AP Justin Abdelkader, C-minus: 7 goals, 14 assists, 21 points, minus-20 in 64 games. One of the few Wings who plays physical. Missed five-plus weeks midseason, and it took awhile to regain form. Production disappointed. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Andreas Athanasiou, B: 18 goals, 11 assists, 29 points, minus-seven in 64 games. Entertaining to watch when he is on because his burst of speed and soft hands can create offense out of nowhere. On flip side, noticeable difference when he is not engaged. Needs to learn how to be tougher mentally and physically. Dan Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports Danny DeKeyser, C-minus: 4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points, minus-22 in 82 games. Admittedly was not as good as needed. Capable of being better defensively and offensively. Needs to add muscle strength. Would be better as second-pairing guy than first-pairing. Little bit better down the stretch. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Jonathan Ericsson, C: 1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points, minus-2 in 51 games. Good penalty killer, decent shutdown guy, but could stand to be more assertive. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports Luke Glendening, C: 3 goals, 11 assists, 14 points, minus-10 in 74 games. Needs to be harder to play against, show more of the peskiness that made him so good his first few years. Needs to produce a little more, too. Anne-Marie Sorvin, USA TODAY Sports Mike Green, B: 14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points, minus-20 in 72 games. Delivered the production the Wings expected when they signed him, though they needed more from him on power play (10 points). Guilty of some brutal turnovers. Paul Sancya, AP Darren Helm, C-minus: 8 goals, 9 assists, 17 points, minus-6 in 50 games. Missed two months injured midseason, and took awhile to get back into form. Production disappointed. David Zalubowski, AP Jimmy Howard, A: 2.10 goals-against average, .927 save percentage in 26 games. Grabbed the No. 1 job by virtue of playing the best hockey of his career, got hurt Dec. 20 and didn’t return until March 10, when he picked up where he’d left off. Great team guy, did what he could to win games despite paltry goal support. Paul Sancya, AP Nick Jensen, B: 4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points, minus-7 in 49 games. Would seem to have earned himself a spot on next season’s team because of his skating and competitiveness. Figuring out when to jump into play without too much risk, although his safety net is his ability to get back quickly. Adds touch of production to dry back end. Codie McLachlan, Getty Images Niklas Kronwall, C-plus: 2 goals, 11 assists, 13 points, minus-7 in 57 games. Still a smart player but hobbled by bad knee that neither surgery nor rehab will fix. Missed start of season and another chunk in January. Looked better down the stretch. But how much more can he give? Paul Sancya, Associated Press Dylan Larkin, C-plus: 17 goals, 15 assists, 32 points, minus-28 in 80 games. Tough second season for the 20-year-old. Clearly missed having Henrik Zetterberg as a linemate. Gained experience centering his own line the last few weeks, and ultimately the Wings are best served with Larkin establishing himself at that position. Paul Sancya, AP Anthony Mantha, B-plus: 17 goals, 19 assists, 36 points, plus-10 in 60 games. Stands out when he applies himself because he’s 6 feet 5 and can skate. As with other young players, needs to learn it’s hard work standing out regularly at the NHL level. Good thing is he realizes he needs to push himself more. Eric Bolte, USA TODAY Sports Drew Miller, C: 5 goals, 2 assists, 7 points, minus-12 in 55 games. Was put on waivers in January, signaling the end of his tenure with the Wings. Recalled because of injuries. Winslow Townson, Associated Press Petr Mrazek, C-minus: 3.04 goals-against average, .901 save percentage in 50 games. Lost his starting job twice. Mediocre first half, finally showed signs of being in top form in February before a late slide (gave up 15 goals last four starts). Is he their goalie of the future? Wings have to decide. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports Frans Nielsen, B-plus: 17 goals, 24 assists, 41 points, minus-19 in 79 games. Does what is asked of him, works hard, holds himself accountable. Led team with 15 power-play points and two shorthanded goals. Trustworthy in all situations. Had great chemistry with Thomas Vanek. Kevin Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports Tomas Nosek, B: 1 goal, 1 point, minus-1 in 11 games. Makes himself noticed by using his big body to drive to the net and going into corners. Not afraid to take a hit to make a play. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Gustav Nyquist, B-minus: 12 goals, 36 assists, 48 points, minus-8 in 76 games. Started producing as expected in the second half (30 points), when he got to play with Zetterberg. Needs to find a way to make players around him better. No-trade clause about to kick in, so Wings need to decide if keeping. Kirthmon F. Dozier, DFP Xavier Ouellet, B-minus: 3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points, plus-2 in 66 games. Pace started to catch up with him. Proved he can be NHL defenseman. Good hockey IQ, would be nice if he could get a little quicker. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images Robbie Russo, B: 0 points, plus-2 in 19 games. A few rough spots here and there, but mostly fine. Needs to play with a good veteran. Dan Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports Riley Sheahan, D: 2 goals, 11 assists, 13 points, minus-29 in 80 games. Would you take a bet that Sheahan goes 79 games without a goal next season? Has to chip in more offense and not be on for as many goals-against. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images Ryan Sproul, C: 1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points, minus-8 in 27 games. Couldn’t find a way to get into the lineup, much less stick, until after the trade deadline, and then got hurt within a week. Got jumped by other prospects. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports Tomas Tatar, B: 25 goals, 21 assists, 46 points, minus-8 in 82 games. Had strong finish after mediocre first half. Shoulder surgery will require 4-6 months of rehab. Will be looking for somewhere in the $5-million annual range. He and Nyquist are too similar to continue have both on the team. James Guillory, USA TODAY Sports Henrik Zetterberg, A-plus: 17 goals, 51 assists, 68 points, plus-15 in 82 games. Leads way for teammates in scoring and every other respect. Turned 36 as season began, played every game. His 19:43 average ice time was first among team forwards and third among skaters. Had a goal and an assist in his 1,000th career game in last game of season. Makes his wingers better, can change a game with one shift. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Coaching staff, C: Got better performances out of players as individuals and as a group in the second half, indicating Wings are not as bad as first half showed. Integrated one inexperienced face after another as injuries hit. Assistant coach Doug Houda did a good job with a defense that lacks both a No. 1 and a No. 2 guy. Goaltending coach Jeff Salajko helped Howard turn in best season of his career. Power play improved after coach Jeff Blashill took it over in February. Need to do better holding players accountable — Sheahan should have been sat a game long before mid-January. Bruce Fedyck, USA TODAY Sports

If Blashill’s seat is hot, Holland’s would appear a little bit hotter because his obvious successor is so obviously known, so obviously prepared, so obviously coveted, so obviously perfect. Is it that far-fetched that we know the next GM of the Detroit Red Wings will be Steve Yzerman, we just don’t happen to know exactly when that will happen? Perhaps. But based on what we saw Sunday night when the fans at the Joe cheered for Yzerman to “Come Home” and Yzerman talked so glowingly about how the new arena will help the Red Wings, it doesn’t seem as farfetched as it seemed even three months ago.

The closed the book on Red Wings hockey as we’ve known it. The Ilitch family is literally the only commodity that we know will exist going forward (unless of course the team is eventually sold). It seems like the perfect time to clean house, blow everyone out, and start over. The only problem? Yzerman is under contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning for two more seasons. How negotiable is that contract? That’s up to Ilitch and Tampa Bay owner Jeff Vinik. It’s also up to Yzerman and how ready he is to take on the challenge of being a legend who tries to burnish his legend the way John Elway has in Denver or the way Mario Lemieux has in Pittsburgh.

Former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman is introduced during a postgame ceremony to celebrate Joe Louis Arena on Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, DFP)

I do know that Little Caesars Arena will be the draw next season. Fans won’t buy seats necessarily to watch Dylan Larkin or Anthony Mantha. They will buy seats to experience the new building and take part in the new “District Detroit”. So in a way, it gives the Ilitches at least one season to take stock of Holland and Blashill with limited expectations and wait another year for Yzerman, getting one year closer to the expiration of his deal. That might make it easier to pry him away from Tampa Bay without giving much in return.

The roster will change. It has to because of the expansion draft and it has to because it’s simply not good enough. Holland both next season, and into the future according to Ilitch. That doesn’t necessarily define what that role is going into the future. It might very well be an advisory role for Yzerman. It might be as GM. The former seems far more plausible than the latter.

Holland was shown briefly on the TV screen Sunday night as the fans were chanting Yzerman’s name. It was a slightly uncomfortable moment, though we’ll never know what was going through Holland’s head. It’s not easy to do your job when your obvious replacement is waiting in the wings. But when you haven’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs in eight years and the roster has regressed the way it has, that’s the fact of life.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Holland and Blashill are in their current positions when the Wings contend again. Blashill might go first, that’s the nature of the job. We just have no idea who his replacement would be. But when you know who your replacement is and you know how badly some want that succession to take place, it makes the seat that much hotter and the job that much more difficult.

.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: 'Futura Today Light'; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; } .oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: 'Futura Today Light'; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }

Enjoy a time-lapse of the final game at Joe Louis Arena, from the pregame to the postgame celebration. The Red Wings beat the Devils, 4-1, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Video by Mandi Wright, DFP.

