Harvard, MIT center‘s gene-editing patents challenged

April 13 (Reuters) – The University of California at Berkeley and University of Vienna in Austria have appealed a ruling allowing a research center affiliated with MIT and Harvard to keep valuable patents on a revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office‘s Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Alexandria, Virginia, in February ruled in favor of Broad Institute, a biological and genomic research center affiliated with MIT and Harvard, that it invented the technology first.

CRISPR works as a type of molecular scissors that can trim away unwanted pieces of genetic material, and replace them with new ones. It has quickly become the preferred method of gene editing in research labs.

The patent rights could be worth billions of dollars as the technology could revolutionize treatment of genetic diseases, crop engineering and other areas.

In 2012, a research team from Berkeley and Vienna was the first to apply for a CRISPR patent.

A team from Broad Institute applied for a patent months later, opting for a fast-track review process. It became the first to obtain a CRISPR patent in 2014 and has since been granted additional patents.

In April 2015, Berkeley petitioned the patent agency to launch a so-called interference proceeding, claiming the Broad Institute patents covered the same invention as its earlier application.

Broad Institute countered that its patent represented the real breakthrough because it described the use of CRISPR in so-called eukaryotic cells, which include plant and animal cells, for the first time.

The patent board‘s decision in February said there was “no interference in fact” between Berkeley‘s application and Broad‘s patents, meaning Berkeley‘s application could still be granted.

However, major commercial applications of CRISPR are expected to be in eukaryotic cells.

In the appeal, Berkeley and the University of Vienna are seeking a review and reversal of the February decision, which they say did not determine which inventors actually invented the use of the technology in eukaryotic cells.

The two are pursuing U.S. and other applications to obtain patents claiming the technology‘s use in non-cellular and cellular settings, including eukaryotic cells.

Corresponding patents have been granted in the United Kingdom, and the European Patent Office is also expected to grant them a patent by May 10, according to an announcement on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.