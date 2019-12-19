Hilarious notes left on office fridges

‘Get your own damn cupcakes!‘ Hilarious notes left by disgruntled office workers will ensure their food NEVER gets stolen from the communal fridge again

We‘ve all experienced that moment of fury that comes after spending all morning looking forward to your lovingly-prepared packed lunch, only to find that it‘s been pinched from the communal fridge.

But these disgruntled employees have decided to take action by penning a series of threatening notes for their colleagues, in the hope it will put them off stealing their food in future.

From a formal ‘cease and desist‘ letter to a pun-tastic ode to avocados, these hilarious notes may not put an end to office lunch theft, but they‘ll certainly raise a smile.

FEMAIL has curated some of the best passive-aggressive fridge notes on the web to give you inspiration next time your ham sandwich goes missing.