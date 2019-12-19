Horn wants to spar with Lomachenko, Spence to prepare for Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – Knowing the difficulty of the task at hand, Australian prospect Jeff Horn is eyeing to get quality sparring in preparation for the biggest fight of his career against Manny Pacquiao.

And Horn wants to spar with some of the best, with his handlers aiming to acquire the services of Ukrainian sensation Vasyl Lomachenko and welterweight prospect Errol Spence Jr.

According to a report by Fox Sports, Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton is working to get Lomachenko while the Australian’s promoter, Duco Events, will try to recruit Spence in their training camp.

“I would dearly love to get Lomachenko to work with Jeff because like Pacquiao he is so fast and razor sharp,” Rushton told Fox Sports, raving about the WBO super featherweight champion.

Rushton said that getting sparring partners who can simulate Pacquiao’s speed, movement and power would be a huge boost for the 29-year-old Horn, who will challenge the WBO welterweight king on July 2 in Brisbane, Australia.

And Lomachenko and Spence just tick the boxes.

“Pacquiao boxes with an intensity unlike most fighters but Lomachenko is a ring genius. I want guys who are lighter than Jeff (67kg) as sparring partners so they can simulate the same sort of speed and movement that has made Pacquiao such a star,” added Rushton.

In case Spence (21-0, with 19 KOs) will be tapped to spar with Horn, it will be due to the American’s punching power.

But Rushton said he prefers the lighter Lomachenko right now.

“Lomachenko would be much more suitable to prepare for Pacquiao than Errol Spence who is more of a power puncher,” he said.